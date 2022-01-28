Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Real U.S. yields in biggest monthly jump since 2013 taper tantrum

01/28/2022 | 05:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* 10-year TIPS yields sees biggest monthly surge since taper tantrum

* Five-year TIPS yields up by most since 2008

* Stocks, credit should be able to handle gradual rise - investors

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. real bond yields, borrowing costs stripping out inflation, will end January with their biggest monthly rise in almost a decade, highlighting the scale of turnaround in markets preparing for the Fed's stimulus rollback campaign.

Essentially representing the real cost of capital, inflation-adjusted yields are critical for investors who charged into riskier assets such as stocks and corporate bonds during the years when real yields languished near record lows.

The recent yield shock therefore has been a key driver of this month's 9% rout on Wall Street https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/markets-churn-battered-investors-brace-fed-meeting-2022-01-24.

The world's most-traded inflation-linked bond, the 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Security (TIPS), saw yields rise 50 basis points in January, the biggest move since June 2013, just after then-Fed boss Ben Bernanke ignited a selloff by flagging policy tightening.

They stand now around -0.6% compared with around -1.20% in November.

Five-year TIPS yields rose an even more, up nearly 60 bps for their biggest monthly rise since October 2008.

Real yields gained further momentum after the Federal Reserve signalled at the start of the month it may tighten policy faster than earlier expected, which may also include shrinking its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sounding more hawkish than expected at Wednesday's policy meeting caused sharp swings this week.

"I'm not surprised real yields have led the way," said Paul Rayner, head of alpha strategy at Royal London Asset Management.

"That combination of, maybe inflation reaching the peak, with central banks becoming more hawkish, you would expect real yields to bear the brunt of the pain initially."

Real yields have led this month's broader bond selloff; their larger rise relative to nominal yields means breakevens - a proxy for markets' inflation expectations - have fallen.

Ten-year breakevens, the gap between nominal and real yields often seen as a market gauge of inflation expectations, are down nearly 20 bps in January to around 2.4%.

That, ING Bank reckons, is no longer elevated, as they discount expected inflation expectations just over 2% - the Fed's target - plus a slight premium.

Royal London is underweight inflation markets for the first time in around two years, Rayner said.

Whether or not inflation becomes more permanent will determine where real yields move from here and if inflation proved more stubborn than expected, nominal bonds rather than TIPS would lead future selloffs, he said.

European moves are less eye-popping; with interest rates unlikely to rise this year, German real yields have risen 17 bps in January.

The key question is how much more real yields might move.

Nick Sanders, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, said it was the speed of the January moves that unnerved markets. He expects 10-year real yields around 0% by year-end, a 50 bps rise from current levels.

"If that's a gradual move higher, equity markets and the credit markets can stabilize, given... how improved (economic) fundamentals are," he added.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.73% 0.69822 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.33883 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.78205 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.1135 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.013329 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
ING GROEP N.V. -2.27% 12.952 Real-time Quote.8.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.65464 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
S&P 500 -0.54% 4326.51 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aBiden taps veteran team to guide historic Supreme Court nomination
RE
06:02aFed guidance on rates following liftoff may remain foggy
RE
06:01aECB looking into governance issues of Deutsche Bank fund unit - source
RE
06:01aEcb looking into corporate governance issues surrounding ceo of…
RE
06:01aDws, deutsche bank, ecb decline comment…
RE
06:00aScientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers
RE
06:00aNevada man charged with threatening state election worker
RE
06:00aGlobal gas rally to kickstart long-stalled U.S. LNG projects
RE
05:57aBOE Seen Trying to Encourage Stronger Pound, Says ING
DJ
05:55aReal U.S. yields in biggest monthly jump since 2013 taper tantrum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2Europe falls again after brutal week for stock markets
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..

HOT NEWS