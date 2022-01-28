Real U.S. yields in biggest monthly jump since 2013 taper tantrum

* 10-year TIPS yields sees biggest monthly surge since taper
tantrum
* Five-year TIPS yields up by most since 2008
* Stocks, credit should be able to handle gradual rise -
investors
Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. real bond yields, borrowing costs
stripping out inflation, will end January with their biggest
monthly rise in almost a decade, highlighting the scale of
turnaround in markets preparing for the Fed's stimulus rollback
campaign.
Essentially representing the real cost of capital,
inflation-adjusted yields are critical for investors who charged
into riskier assets such as stocks and corporate bonds during
the years when real yields languished near record lows.
The recent yield shock therefore has been a key driver of
this month's 9% rout on Wall Street https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/markets-churn-battered-investors-brace-fed-meeting-2022-01-24.
The world's most-traded inflation-linked bond, the 10-year
U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Security (TIPS), saw yields
rise 50 basis points in January, the biggest move since June
2013, just after then-Fed boss Ben Bernanke ignited a selloff by
flagging policy tightening.
They stand now around -0.6% compared with around -1.20% in
November.
Five-year TIPS yields rose an even more, up nearly 60 bps
for their biggest monthly rise since October 2008.
Real yields gained further momentum after the Federal
Reserve signalled at the start of the month it may tighten
policy faster than earlier expected, which may also include
shrinking its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sounding more hawkish than
expected at Wednesday's policy meeting caused sharp swings this
week.
"I'm not surprised real yields have led the way," said Paul
Rayner, head of alpha strategy at Royal London Asset Management.
"That combination of, maybe inflation reaching the peak,
with central banks becoming more hawkish, you would expect real
yields to bear the brunt of the pain initially."
Real yields have led this month's broader bond selloff;
their larger rise relative to nominal yields means breakevens -
a proxy for markets' inflation expectations - have fallen.
Ten-year breakevens, the gap between nominal and real yields
often seen as a market gauge of inflation expectations, are down
nearly 20 bps in January to around 2.4%.
That, ING Bank reckons, is no longer elevated, as they
discount expected inflation expectations just over 2% - the
Fed's target - plus a slight premium.
Royal London is underweight inflation markets for the first
time in around two years, Rayner said.
Whether or not inflation becomes more permanent will
determine where real yields move from here and if inflation
proved more stubborn than expected, nominal bonds rather than
TIPS would lead future selloffs, he said.
European moves are less eye-popping; with interest rates
unlikely to rise this year, German real yields have risen 17 bps
in January.
The key question is how much more real yields might move.
Nick Sanders, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, said
it was the speed of the January moves that unnerved markets. He
expects 10-year real yields around 0% by year-end, a 50 bps rise
from current levels.
"If that's a gradual move higher, equity markets and the
credit markets can stabilize, given... how improved (economic)
fundamentals are," he added.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Tomasz
Janowski)