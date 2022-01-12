Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Real estate professionals with MRED ties named to Swanepoel Power 200 list

01/12/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several real estate professionals with Midwest Real Estate Data connections were named to the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 list of top industry leaders.

MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen is featured on the list, which ranks prominent members of the real estate industry.

MRED subscribers and affiliated individuals featured on the list included:

  • Michael Golden and Thad Wong, co-CEOs & founders, @properties – 22
  • Art Carter, CEO of California Regional Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers – 30
  • Stephen Baird, president and CEO, Baird & Warner – 59
  • Rebecca Jensen, president and CEO of MRED – 97
  • Mike Prodehl, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group – 148
  • Dan Kruse, president and CEO, Century 21 Affiliated) – 124
  • Tom Hurdelbrink, CEO of Northwest Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers - 170
  • Jennifer Warden, COO and EVP, Baird & Warner – 194

Tommy Choi, owner, Keller Williams Realty One Chicago was included on Swanepoel’s Upcoming/Watchlist.

See the full list here.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.


Latest news "Companies"
11:13aGroove Wins 2022 Best Feature Set and Best Relationship Awards from TrustRadius
BU
11:13aRyan CEO G. Brint Ryan and COO Ginny B. Kissling Named to D CEO's 2022 Dallas 500 List 
BU
11:12aPlay Magnus Group (PMG) - Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insiders
AQ
11:11aSouth African rand gains as dollar falls on U.S. inflation data
RE
11:10aBristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Bristol Gate ETFs
AQ
11:09aIran, US lock horns over sanctions relief, nuclear curbs in Vienna talks
RE
11:09aAT&T Tries To Slow T-Mobile's Ascendancy In Race To Win 5G (Podcast)
AQ
11:09aGUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:09aEmployee Leave Requests Spike As Omicron Cases Continue to Surge
BU
11:08aBritain's Octopus grabs nearly 100,000 German energy customers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS