  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, convicted of murder, dies -New York Times

01/10/2022 | 01:49pm EST
Robert Durst sits for opening statements in his murder trial in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, who was serving a life sentence for murdering a friend in 2000, has died at age 78, the New York Times reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; editing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS