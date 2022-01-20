RealD Ultimate Screen Reached a 500-Screen Milestone Worldwide 

The 500th screen is installed at Wanda Cinema Xiamen Guankou branch

Global visual technology leader RealD Inc. announced today the revolutionary RealD Ultimate Screen® has been installed in 500 screens worldwide. The latest and 500th Ultimate Screen is located at the spectacular Wanda Cinema Xiamen Guankou branch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005445/en/

RealD announces the 500-screen milestone for its screen technology RealD Ultimate Screen. Picture: RealD Ultimate Screen's launch event in 2016 (Photo: Business Wire)

The cinema location, which features the premium brand named Prime at Wanda utilizing RealD’s 500th Ultimate Screen, celebrated its launch last month.

In December 2018, RealD and Wanda signed a purchase agreement to install 100 RealD Ultimate Screens in Wanda’s theaters across China during the next three years. The majority of the screens were planned to be installed in Wanda’s own premium screen brand Prime at Wanda. Prime at Wanda is a brand that incorporates various advanced cinema technologies in the industry, including high frame rate capable laser projectors, immersive sounds, RealD 3D and RealD Ultimate Screen, aimed to deliver stunning visuals and immersive experiences.

RealD’s Ultimate Screen is a revolutionary, state-of-the-art screen technology featuring superior brightness, sharper refined images, best-in-class uniformity, and dramatically reduced 3D ghosting creating an unrivaled visual experience for the movie-going customer. It is the winner of an HPA (Hollywood Professional Association) Award for Engineering Excellence.

The cutting-edge technology is now installed in 21 countries and 172 cities worldwide. Most of them are in premium and Premium Large Format (PLF) auditoriums, including RealD’s own premium brands LUXE: A RealD Experience and RealD Cinema.

“RealD Ultimate Screen is a technology that exemplified our mission to perfect the visual experience and our effort to optimize every element in the cinema viewing chain. We are honored and thankful to have received endorsement from customers worldwide on this technology. The 500-installation milestone will motivate us to explore more and better solutions for our global customers,” said Travis Reid, CEO and President of Worldwide Cinema of RealD.

In addition to Wanda Cinema, leading cinema circuits, filmmakers, and post-production houses are among the customers of RealD Ultimate Screen.

The world's most widely used 3D cinema technology, RealD 3D, is installed in more than 30,000 auditoriums with a pipeline of 3,000 additional contracted installations by approximately 1,200 exhibitors in 75 countries around the world (as of Nov 30, 2021).

About RealD

Named three times as “Most Innovative Company” by Fast Company, RealD’s mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD’s network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. As the world’s premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005445/en/