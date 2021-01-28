Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rebekah Cooksey Joins RKD Group as Chief Financial Officer

01/28/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group is excited to welcome Rebekah Cooksey as Chief Financial Officer. RKD is a leading fundraising, marketing and data services provider to nonprofit organizations across North America.

Cooksey comes to RKD with more than 25 years of experience and an extensive background in financial leadership. She's worked with highly regarded global companies like Frito-Lay/PepsiCo and The Boston Consulting Group to transform financial departments and navigate companies through times of change.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join a company with such a unique purpose and set of values," said Cooksey. "RKD's mission to provide breakthrough omnichannel fundraising and marketing services for nonprofits is one that is close to my heart, and I can't wait to get started."

In her role, Cooksey will help provide high-level strategic leadership as RKD Group continues to expand its suite of services within omnichannel fundraising, marketing, data and analytics.

"Rebekah has that RKDian spirit that is noticeable from the moment you meet her," said CEO Tim Kersten. "We're excited to have her on board and are confident that she will serve as a guiding force as we continue to find new ways to support our nonprofit partners."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

Source: RKD Group

Related Links:
https://rkdgroup.com/

Contact:
Suzanne Anderson
290160@email4pr.com
972-664-2376

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebekah-cooksey-joins-rkd-group-as-chief-financial-officer-301216650.html

SOURCE RKD Group


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:53aM&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Quarterly Review
DJ
08:53aSIMPLY THE BEST : One Ingredient Pet Treats Are Better
PR
08:52aVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aHORMEL FOODS : The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Bring Back “Avocado Hand Insurance” to Help Prevent Pre-Game Pitfalls for Football's Biggest Weekend
PU
08:52aCBRE : Named a “Best Place to Work for LBGTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign; Achieves Highest Score in Corporate Equality Index for the Eighth-Consecutive Year
PU
08:52aTOWNEBANK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:52aHDFC BANK : partners with CSC to launch EMI Collection Service for Business Correspondents
PU
08:52aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $3.2 Million in Bernardsville Infras...
PU
08:52aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Bonds Listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List
PU
08:51aAramco will launch further share sales, says Saudi crown prince
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ