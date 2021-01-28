Rebekah Cooksey Joins RKD Group as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group is excited to welcome Rebekah Cooksey as Chief Financial Officer. RKD is a leading fundraising, marketing and data services provider to nonprofit organizations across North America.

Cooksey comes to RKD with more than 25 years of experience and an extensive background in financial leadership. She's worked with highly regarded global companies like Frito-Lay/PepsiCo and The Boston Consulting Group to transform financial departments and navigate companies through times of change.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join a company with such a unique purpose and set of values," said Cooksey. "RKD's mission to provide breakthrough omnichannel fundraising and marketing services for nonprofits is one that is close to my heart, and I can't wait to get started."

In her role, Cooksey will help provide high-level strategic leadership as RKD Group continues to expand its suite of services within omnichannel fundraising, marketing, data and analytics.

"Rebekah has that RKDian spirit that is noticeable from the moment you meet her," said CEO Tim Kersten. "We're excited to have her on board and are confident that she will serve as a guiding force as we continue to find new ways to support our nonprofit partners."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

Source: RKD Group

Related Links:

https://rkdgroup.com/

Contact:

Suzanne Anderson

290160@email4pr.com

972-664-2376

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebekah-cooksey-joins-rkd-group-as-chief-financial-officer-301216650.html

SOURCE RKD Group