Rebellyous Foods Founder and Vegan Protein Thought Leader Christie Lagally Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Christie Lagally, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods, a food production technology company working to make plant-based meat price-competitive with traditional chicken products, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Lagally is a mechanical engineer and holder of multiple patents in manufacturing technology. She spent much of her career in the aerospace industry working on commercial airplanes and spacecraft in testing, design, and manufacturing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Previously, Lagally served as a Senior Scientist for the Good Food Institute uncovering the technical barriers in the development of plant-based meat and clean meat (i.e. cultured meat).

Rebellyous’ nuggets, patties, and tenders cook just like breaded chicken products and arrive ready to heat and eat, making them an easy center-of-plate plant-based solution.

“It was inspiring to have Christie on the show to share her unique career story and how she launched Rebellyous, a company that is completely disrupting the vegan food industry and driving more people, businesses and venues to explore plant-based options,” said Shegerian. “Christie is a true visionary in the meat alternative space. She is actively changing people’s perception of plant-based protein with a signature vegan chicken substitute that is delicious, healthy and totally made from plants.”

"It was wonderful talking to John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast about our mission here at Rebellyous Foods,” said Lagally. “What a fun way to spread the word about our work here and the importance of plant-based food and its role in climate change relief efforts!"

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

