Rebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Investment in energy is on track
to recover by nearly 10% in 2021 as the world emerges from the
COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Wednesday, but spending will fall far short of meeting urgent
climate goals.
More of the $1.9 trillion in investment is projected to
shift toward electricity than ever, with more than $820 billion
due to earmarked for power - the sixth year in a row it will
outstrip investment in traditional oil and gas.
"The rebound in energy investment is a welcome sign, and I’m
encouraged to see more of it flowing towards renewables,” Fatih
Birol, chief of the Paris-based watchdog, said in an
introduction to the annual World Energy Investment report.
"But much greater resources have to be mobilised and
directed to clean energy technologies to put the world on track
to reach net-zero emissions by 2050", Birol added, noting clean
energy investment would need to triple by 2030.
The IEA issued a blockbuster warning to the energy industry
last month, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and
coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero
emissions by mid-century.
Its call garnered few blanket commitments, even by the club
of developed nations that requested the zero carbon roadmap.
In last year's report issued amid the depths of the
pandemic, the IEA addressed more clearly the risk of
underinvestment in oil, saying its precipitous drop could reduce
expected supply by 9 million barrels per day in 2025 and open up
a wide mismatch in supply and demand.
New investment in upstream oil and gas will rise by 10% but
remain below pre-crisis levels, the IEA said, with spending by
energy majors largely flat but higher among national oil
companies such as Qatar's, where liquefied natural gas
infrastructure is expanding.
Newly approved coal-fired plants were down by four-fifths
compared with five years ago, the agency added, but were up
somewhat in 2020, mainly led by China and other Asian countries.
