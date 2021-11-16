Rebus Biosystems Strengthens Management Team with Executive Appointments in Operations and Product Development

Viet Truong Joins Rebus as Vice President, Operations and Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ph.D., Named Senior Vice President, Product Development

Rebus Biosystems Inc. (“Rebus Bio,” “Rebus”), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced that Viet Truong and Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ph.D., have joined the Company’s management team. The two new appointees bring more than 50 years of life science and medical device industry experience. Truong will serve as Vice President, Operations and Ramakrishnan will hold the position of Senior Vice President, Product Development. The new appointments are effective immediately.

“Viet and Ramesh are joining Rebus at an opportune time where their combined Operations and Product Development backgrounds will be integral to our future growth and success,” said Paul Sargeant, Ph.D., CEO of Rebus Biosystems. “With last year’s Series B financing and the momentum we have generated thus far in 2021, Rebus is positioned to make significant strides in the commercialization of our automated Rebus Esper™ Spatial Omics solution, and Viet’s and Ramesh’s expertise will help us meet our robust goals.”

Truong has nearly three decades in the medical device industry leading Operations in capital equipment, disposable, and implantable medical devices. His professional experience includes the establishment of numerous production floors throughout the development continuum, from early stages through commercialization for several start-up medical device companies. Prior to joining Rebus Biosystems, Viet was Vice President of Operations at AccuVein, a medical device company.

“Rebus has done an exceptional job of paving the way for the delivery of new automated spatial omics solutions through its integrated platforms and processes which will drive advances in understanding biology and ultimately help patients,” said Viet Truong, Vice President, Operations, Rebus Biosystems. “I am excited by the opportunity to help build and strengthen the operational framework to support that effort.”

Dr. Ramakrishnan brings more than 25 years of product development experience in the life science industry to his new role Senior Vice President, Product Development at Rebus. Most recently, Dr. Ramakrishnan was Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Talis Biomedical, a point-of-care diagnostic company.

“I am pleased to become part of the Rebus team and their accomplished and talented professionals leading product development,” said Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, Rebus Biosystems. “With a culture defined by scientific innovation and our established and advancing product offering, paired with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper System, we are uniquely poised to impact cell and tissue analyses and address future assays with a wide range of experimental needs.”

About Rebus Biosystems

Rebus Biosystems is a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise. The company's first instrument, the Rebus Esper, is a fully integrated, automated spatial omics platform that delivers quantitative single molecule, single-cell data with subcellular resolution. Advanced imaging, on-system chemistry, and intuitive software have been combined to provide an end-to-end solution requiring minimal hands-on time. Rebus Biosystems provides all-inclusive assay kits to empower researchers with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper for multiple applications. Learn more at www.rebusbio.com.

