Recall of Whole Red, Yellow and White Onions

BAHFSA wishes to advise that ProSource Inc., a.k.a., ProSource Produce, LLC in Hailey, Idaho, has voluntarily recalled whole, fresh onions which were imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1 through August 27, 2021. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on October 20, 2021 that they are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella oranienburg infections in the U.S. linked to these onions. The onion types include, but are not limited to, jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions.

Along with the FDA and CDC, BAHFSA further advises that restaurants, retailers, any food service provider and consumers, do not eat, sell or serve red, yellow and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc. for the import dates mentioned. Suppliers and Distributers that re-package raw onions are advised to clean all surface and storage areas that come in contact with any contaminated onions from ProSource Inc. and if potential cross contamination or mixing of onions with the affected onions occurs, they are to discard the onions.

The traceback investigation is in its early stages and therefore it is unclear if other products or suppliers may have been affected. BAHFSA will keep abreast of the updated information and inform the public if the recall information changes.

Most persons who show symptoms of a Salmonella infection develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal. If you or anyone in your family becomes ill as a result of consuming any potentially contaminated onions, contact the nearest health professional and inform the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit.

Remember to wash and sanitize your hands and work surfaces when handling and preparing food. Please send all other concerns and queries to bahfsa@bahamas.gov.bs

