Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recent Cyber Attacks Show Increased Nation State Activity, Says Former NSA Director

03/23/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cyber attacks launched by nation states are becoming more proficient and more aggressive. This was the message from Admiral (ret.) Michael S. Rogers at the NetDiligence Cyber War Webinar Series.

Speaking at the online event, Admiral Rogers, the former Director of the National Security Agency and Commander of US Cyber Command who is on the board of directors at cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube, said that the breadth of activity by states including Russia and China had increased following a lull after the impact of 2017’s allegedly Russian ransomware attack, NotPetya. He also stated that the boundaries between nation states and criminal gangs were blurring as some states employed organised cyber criminals to launch attacks on their behalf.

Talking about the recent resurgence of nation state-inspired cyber-attacks, Admiral Rogers said: “We went through a period between about 2011 and 2017, during which nation states increased levels of activity. This includes the NotPetya hits in the summer of 2017, probably the largest global event we've ever seen. And after that, given its repercussions, there seems to have been a bit of a step back.”

Admiral Rogers said in the following three years, the breadth of activity has changed with the SolarWinds attack in December 2020 and the attack on Microsoft Exchange this month both arguably evidence of increased nation state activity.

Admiral Rogers added: “You're seeing criminal groups share tools, and you're seeing the lines between nation state and criminal group blur a little bit. The Russians in particular, often tend to use criminal groups to engage in state-associated activity. This proliferation of tools is creating a challenging environment.”

Admiral Rogers touched on a variety of topics including cyber war definitions and when a nation state might define an event as criminal activity. Focusing on the impact of COVID-19, he noted that the nature of working from home meant that traditional approaches to cyber security had been rendered partially redundant as infrastructure is shared with family.

“We're not all sitting behind a central security stack right now. Now we're dispersed,” he explained. “We've blurred the lines between what is ‘business infrastructure’ and what is ‘personal infrastructure’. The bottom line is the attack surface is just proliferated as a result.”

Admiral Rogers was speaking to Darren Thomson, CyberCube’s Head of Cyber Security Strategy. CyberCube is one of the sponsors of NetDiligence’s Cyber War Webinar Series.

The NetDiligence Cyber War and Terrorism Summit runs from 22–25 March 2021.

To watch the video, click here.

ENDS

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pU.S. oil companies launch on-site vaccinations as supplies rise
RE
03:24pU.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL CONFIDENT IN DECISION TO AWARD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR NEXT-GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE TO OSHKOSH -REUTERS Interview
RE
03:24pAIRBUS  : USTR's Tai highlights China, climate in talks with Japan, France, others
RE
03:24pTDb Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering
GL
03:23pAIR CANADA  : to resume some flights to sun destinations in May
AQ
03:23pAB ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS  : Regarding the draft alternative resolution submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas
AQ
03:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds COHR, FLIR, CUB, and CRHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:22pCINEWORLD  : Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day
RE
03:20pCGTN : Xi's Fujian Tour: Forestry, Healthcare, Rural Revitalization
BU
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Ontario family docs limited to pilot call for more involvement in vaccine effort
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : Goes It Alone to Expand Vaccine Business Beyond Covid-19 Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ