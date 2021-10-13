Recent Economic
Developments and
CNB Monetary Policy
Jiří Rusnok
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Forum 13 October 2021
Covid crisis: basic features and lessons
-
Czech economy was overheated when covid crisis struck; it cooled somewhat
during crisis, but ongoing recovery is quickly returning it close to pre-crisis level → risk of overheating again is thus rising (especially in labour market)
-
Asymmetric impacts of crisis on various sectors have led to flexible structural adjustment of employment and low cyclical growth in unemployment
-
Covid crisis has been different to traditional cyclical crises in several respects; past experience with cycle is of limited relevance now; three surprises:
-
-
Inflation hasn't gone down (unlike in Eurozone)
-
Property market hasn't cooled (as it did during financial crisis) but on the contrary has seen further rapid growth
-
Major disruptions on supply side (which is not recovering as fast as demand) have caused massive growth in cost-push inflation pressures; these are not typical of initial
CNB monetary policy during covid crisis:
three phases
-
Mar-May2020: rapid rate reduction of 2 pp in three steps (more intuition than model-based approach)
-
Mid-2020-mid-2021:stable rates (several waves of pandemic and persistent uncertainties)
-
Mid-2021onwards: normalisation of interest rates (quick withdrawal of lockdowns; diminishing uncertainties); accelerated hike of 0.75 pp in September (enhanced cost risks and ensuing risk of de-anchored inflation expectations)
HICP in European Union
(August 2021; y-o-y change in %)
Source: Eurostat, own computation
Headline HICP inflation in Czech Republic was comparable
with that in Eurozone in August 2021…
Core inflation in Czech Republic and euro area
(Jan 2015-Aug 2021; 3-month moving average)
|
|
Source: Eurostat,
|
Note: Core inflation = Overall index excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco
|
own computation
|
…but core inflation in Czech Republic was and is systematically higher than
in Eurozone, putting CNB in different monetary policy situation than ECB
