Recent Economic Developments and CNB Monetary Policy

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Recent Economic

Developments and

CNB Monetary Policy

Jiří Rusnok

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Forum 13 October 2021

Covid crisis: basic features and lessons

  • Czech economy was overheated when covid crisis struck; it cooled somewhat
    during crisis, but ongoing recovery is quickly returning it close to pre-crisis level risk of overheating again is thus rising (especially in labour market)
  • Asymmetric impacts of crisis on various sectors have led to flexible structural adjustment of employment and low cyclical growth in unemployment
  • Covid crisis has been different to traditional cyclical crises in several respects; past experience with cycle is of limited relevance now; three surprises:
    • Inflation hasn't gone down (unlike in Eurozone)
    • Property market hasn't cooled (as it did during financial crisis) but on the contrary has seen further rapid growth
    • Major disruptions on supply side (which is not recovering as fast as demand) have caused massive growth in cost-push inflation pressures; these are not typical of initial

recovery phase

2

CNB monetary policy during covid crisis:

three phases

  1. Mar-May2020: rapid rate reduction of 2 pp in three steps (more intuition than model-based approach)
  2. Mid-2020-mid-2021:stable rates (several waves of pandemic and persistent uncertainties)
  3. Mid-2021onwards: normalisation of interest rates (quick withdrawal of lockdowns; diminishing uncertainties); accelerated hike of 0.75 pp in September (enhanced cost risks and ensuing risk of de-anchored inflation expectations)

3

HICP in European Union

(August 2021; y-o-y change in %)

Source: Eurostat, own computation

Headline HICP inflation in Czech Republic was comparable

with that in Eurozone in August 2021…

4

Core inflation in Czech Republic and euro area

(Jan 2015-Aug 2021; 3-month moving average)

Source: Eurostat,

Note: Core inflation = Overall index excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco

own computation

…but core inflation in Czech Republic was and is systematically higher than

in Eurozone, putting CNB in different monetary policy situation than ECB

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
