Recent Economic Developments and CNB Monetary Policy

Covid crisis: basic features and lessons

Czech economy was overheated when covid crisis struck; it cooled somewhat

during crisis, but ongoing recovery is quickly returning it close to pre-crisis level → risk of overheating again is thus rising (especially in labour market)

Asymmetric impacts of crisis on various sectors have led to flexible structural adjustment of employment and low cyclical growth in unemployment

Covid crisis has been different to traditional cyclical crises in several respects; past experience with cycle is of limited relevance now; three surprises: