Recession alone won't subdue euro zone inflation - ECB's de Guindos

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The euro zone may
suffer a recession over the winter as risks to the growth
outlook are intensifying, but even that is not enough to reduce
inflation without further rate hikes, European Central Bank Vice
President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
Growth has been suffering due to high energy costs and a
loss of Russian gas, raising the risk of energy rationing over
the winter while households and businesses take a financial hit
from high costs.
"Markets believe that the slowdown of the economy would
reduce inflation by itself," de Guindos told a conference.
"Actually, this is... not right. Monetary policy has to make a
contribution."
The ECB promised rate hikes at each of its coming meetings
and markets see the deposit rate exceeding 2.5% by next spring,
jumping from its current 0.75% level.
De Guindos added that recent economic data point to a
substantial slowdown of the economy, and risks to the ECB's
projection of stagnating growth in the winter months were skewed
to the downside.
Inflation is "very, very" high right now, De Guindos said,
and the potential prolongation of Russia's war in Ukraine risked
keeping this rate uncomfortably high for longer.
Price growth hit 9.1% last month and was seen inching up
over the coming months before a slow decline that will still
keep it above the ECB's 2% target through 2024.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa and
Editing by Jan Harvey)