Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recipients of NAGC Blue Pencil, Gold Screen Awards Announced:

05/28/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) presented 97 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards during a virtual awards ceremony held Wednesday.

In previous years, the NAGC Communications School and Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards have been held in person. Given the unknowns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of attendees, this was the second year the NAGC board of directors opted for a virtual experience.

The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards recognize excellence in government communication at all levels of government across the nation. Listed as one of the 21 most coveted government leadership awards, the Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards program has 35 categories in which communicators can submit work, reflecting the breadth of tactics employed by government communicators to deliver information to the public.

More than 50 local, county, state, tribal and federal agencies were recognized for excellence in government communications in the 2021 awards program. The full list of 2021 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen award recipients is available online.

The South Fayette Township earned the 2021 Best-in-Show Award for their entry in the COVID-19 PR Campaign: DIGITAL category, The NAGC Board of Directors determines the Best-in-Show award each year from among all the first-place awards.

"A worldwide pandemic driven by a previously unknown virus coupled with social unrest regarding deaths involving police challenged governments at all levels this past year and highlighted the critical role of clear, honest, timely communications," NAGC President Scott Thomsen said. "We are proud to recognize the excellent work that these award winners provided to their communities in support of COVID outreach, government services and so much more. Their efforts empowered people to make informed decisions and better understand the challenges we face."

"Much remains to be done in our country," he said. "The example set by these government communicators is one we should all follow."

Established in 1976, the NAGC is the only not-for-profit association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in government communication. NAGC provides world-class communication training to its members and non-member government communicators through its annual Communications School and monthly professional development opportunities.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recipients-of-nagc-blue-pencil-gold-screen-awards-announced-301301831.html

SOURCE National Association of Government Communicators


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pAir Methods calls on Governor Cuomo to sign lifesaving blood transfusion bill
GL
01:50pCRMLS Brings the High Desert Association of REALTORS® Onboard as a New Participating Association
PR
01:50pIPSEN  : Confirms U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Palovarotene as the First Potential Treatment Worldwide for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)
BU
01:49pRosen Law Announces Updated Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuits on Behalf of Investors Unable to Execute Trades and Who Sold and/or Purchased Certain Securities on the Robinhood Trading Platform on or Around January 28, 2021
BU
01:47pEquities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation
RE
01:46pVALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pQIAGEN N  : Launches First FDA-approved Tissue Companion Diagnostic to Identify the KRAS G12C Mutation in NSCLC Tumours and Expand Precision Medicine Options in Lung Cancer
BU
01:45pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Newspaper clippings – “Payment of First Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”
PU
01:45pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Analyst Meet - Goldman Sachs Virtual TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021
PU
01:45pVALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP  : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"