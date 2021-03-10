Reciprocity : and ZenGRC Honored With Industry Accolades for Information Security Risk and Compliance

Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance with its ZenGRC solution, today announces ZenGRC has been named a winner of four 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company was also recognized as a Grand Trophy Winner, the top honor, along with three category awards by the Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

“It’s an honor to receive multiple awards by these two renowned industry award programs. We see this recognition as validation of our mission to provide customers with the most innovative information security risk and compliance solutions in the market,” said Varouzhan Ebrahimian, Vice President of Engineering at Reciprocity. “With ZenGRC, Reciprocity offers CISOs a consistent source of truth for compliance and data, providing a consistent view into essential metrics across multiple security functions. Working closely with customers, we’ve designed ZenGRC to expand with market and regulatory changes and adapt to the evolution of compliance and risk programs.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards were created by Cybersecurity Insiders and the Information Security Community on LinkedIn with the goal of recognizing companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as votes and comments received from the 400,000 members of the Information Security Community. The four categories in which ZenGRC was recognized are: Compliance Solution (Gold), Risk Management (Silver), Third Party Risk Management (Gold), and Vendor Risk Management (Silver). For a complete list of winners, go to: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

The Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. Reciprocity was named Grand Trophy Winner, a distinction awarded to ten companies out of hundreds of entries. The three product categories in which ZenGRC was recognized are: IT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Silver), Regulatory Compliance Solution (Silver) and Risk and Policy Management Solution (Bronze). For a complete list of winners, go to: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity equips organizations with the fastest, easiest and most prescriptive information security solutions in the market. Our fully integrated and automated ZenGRC platform powers a full catalog of compliance, risk and other infosec applications. Supported by our award-winning customer service and industry-leading GRC expert teams, we help businesses realize the industry’s fastest time to value while fostering in-house expertise.

To learn more about Reciprocity and the ZenGRC information security risk and compliance solution, please visit reciprocitylabs.com

