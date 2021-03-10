Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reciprocity : and ZenGRC Honored With Industry Accolades for Information Security Risk and Compliance

03/10/2021 | 08:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Recognized in Four Categories by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
  • Named Grand Trophy Winner in Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance with its ZenGRC solution, today announces ZenGRC has been named a winner of four 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company was also recognized as a Grand Trophy Winner, the top honor, along with three category awards by the Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

“It’s an honor to receive multiple awards by these two renowned industry award programs. We see this recognition as validation of our mission to provide customers with the most innovative information security risk and compliance solutions in the market,” said Varouzhan Ebrahimian, Vice President of Engineering at Reciprocity. “With ZenGRC, Reciprocity offers CISOs a consistent source of truth for compliance and data, providing a consistent view into essential metrics across multiple security functions. Working closely with customers, we’ve designed ZenGRC to expand with market and regulatory changes and adapt to the evolution of compliance and risk programs.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards were created by Cybersecurity Insiders and the Information Security Community on LinkedIn with the goal of recognizing companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as votes and comments received from the 400,000 members of the Information Security Community. The four categories in which ZenGRC was recognized are: Compliance Solution (Gold), Risk Management (Silver), Third Party Risk Management (Gold), and Vendor Risk Management (Silver). For a complete list of winners, go to: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

The Globee Awards 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. Reciprocity was named Grand Trophy Winner, a distinction awarded to ten companies out of hundreds of entries. The three product categories in which ZenGRC was recognized are: IT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Silver), Regulatory Compliance Solution (Silver) and Risk and Policy Management Solution (Bronze). For a complete list of winners, go to: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity equips organizations with the fastest, easiest and most prescriptive information security solutions in the market. Our fully integrated and automated ZenGRC platform powers a full catalog of compliance, risk and other infosec applications. Supported by our award-winning customer service and industry-leading GRC expert teams, we help businesses realize the industry’s fastest time to value while fostering in-house expertise.

To learn more about Reciprocity and the ZenGRC information security risk and compliance solution, please visit reciprocitylabs.com

Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aGITENNES EXPLORATION  : ' Evaluation of Induced Polarization Survey Shows Chargeability Anomalies Associated with Historic Gold Values on New Mosher Gold Property
AQ
09:02aNeurelis Announces Close Of $114 Million Series D Financing Round To Advance Neuroscience Focus
PR
09:02aENERTOPIA  : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market
PR
09:02aMASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
BU
09:02aDeval Patrick Joins Toast Board of Directors
BU
09:02aONE BRANDS  : ' New Fruity Cereal Bar Boasts the Nostalgic Flavors of Childhood Consumers Are Craving
BU
09:02aWebscale Launches Global Ecommerce Security Report - Reveals Critical Insights and Key Learnings for 2021
GL
09:02aGebrüder Weiss Goes Live with 3Gtms and CargoWise Integration for International and Domestic Transportation Management
GL
09:02aCIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : Announces Growth Capital Financing for Practice Ignition
BU
09:02aSCHOTT REACHES COVID-19 MILESTONE : Vials for 1 Billion Vaccine Doses Delivered
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ