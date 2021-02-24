Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reckitt Benckiser predicts rosy outlook after record 2020

02/24/2021 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic are seen in London

(Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser expects to maintain strong sales this year, it said on Wednesday as it posted record pandemic-driven sales in 2020 and announced the disposal of its Scholl footcare business.

Reckitt boss Laxman Narasimhan described 2020 as a turning point for the maker of cleaning products such as Lysol and Dettol, creating a much larger market even though sales are likely to dip from levels reached at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects 2021 sales growth between flat and 2%, beating the 0.4% decline forecast in a company-supplied poll of analysts. It forecast medium-term growth of 4-6%.

Reckitt shares, which have lost 7% over the past year, were down 0.4% at 59.46 pounds at 1102 GMT.

The Slough-based company reported an 11.8% rise in like-for-like sales growth last year to almost 14 billion pounds ($19.8 billion), the largest increase since Reckitt's formation in 1999, but slightly less than the 11.9% analysts had expected.

In contrast, Dove soap maker Unilever achieved 1.9% sales growth for the year, while Aptamil baby formula maker Danone's sales dropped 1.5%.

For Reckitt, its outperformance has mainly come from its bigger hygiene business, previously expected to be spun off from the group, with like-for-like annual sales rising by more than a quarter last year.

Chief Executive Narasimhan said that, while he expects some of this hygiene demand to moderate over the long term, it would still be a "substantially larger underlying market" than before the pandemic.

EXPANSION

The former Pepsico executive, who joined Reckitt in 2019, has expanded distribution of hygiene products to more than 40 new markets in 2020 and expects to reach 30 more by the end of 2021.

He also established a global business solutions unit in mid-2020, signing bespoke supply and sanitation deals with hotels, travel companies and public transport, including London Underground and British Airways.

Narasimhan said the business would grow to contribute 1% of group sales in 2021.

Overall, the company spent about 745 million pounds ($1.1 billion) last year to spur what has been stubbornly slow growth in recent years.

Separately, Reckitt announced that it would sell its Scholl footcare products business to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners and acquire Biofreeze pain relief gel from rehabilitation and sports drug manufacturer Performance Health.

Reckitt acquired Scholl as part of its acquisition of SSL International in 2010 for 2.54 billion pounds. Wednesday's proposed sale also includes the Amope, Krack and Eulactol footcare brands, the company said.

Brokerage Jefferies estimate Scholl had sales of about 250 million pounds in 2020, representing about 2% of group revenue.

Financial details of both transactions were not disclosed, but the company said deals would initially be earnings-neutral.

Reckitt also said it had started a strategic review of its infant formula business in Greater China, which represents 6% of group sales, saying multiple options were being explored.

Like rival Danone and Nestle, Reckitt has been facing intense competition from Chinese baby formula brands that have regained the consumer trust since a 2008 baby milk scandal.

($1 = 0.7070 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE S.A 0.35% 57.84 Real-time Quote.7.18%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 50.475 End-of-day quote.14.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aFortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site
RE
06:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges higher as surprise U.S. stock build weighs
RE
06:30aBHARTI AIRTEL : India's largest stock exchange reopens after telecoms glitch
RE
06:30aMAIN RESULTS OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL : Russia
PU
06:25aRunning boom to help Puma recover after slow start
RE
06:24aReckitt Benckiser predicts rosy outlook after record 2020
RE
06:10aLowe's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales
RE
06:04aIndia's economy likely returned to growth last quarter
RE
06:00aSHOW US THE PLAN : Investors push companies to come clean on climate
RE
05:59aUK's Metro Bank sees defaults spiking as COVID-19 support moves ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop
4Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ