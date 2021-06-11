Recognized by peers, Wahlberg gets ‘Lifetime' award

DENVER, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the consistent level of success during Stephen Wahlberg’s 40-year career, the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association yesterday named him the winner of the organization’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. At the CTLA’s annual spring dinner, participants also noted Wahlberg’s extensive community involvement and his unwavering adherence to professionalism as additional considerations in granting him the award.



“Steve Wahlberg and his firm have empowered hundreds of victims of abuse, negligence and malpractice over the years,” said Deborah Taussig, president of the CTLA. “We congratulate him on an excellent career, and we are pleased to present him with the CTLA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Wahlberg co-founded Denver Trial Lawyers in 2003, turning it into one of Colorado’s premier personal-injury firms. Wahlberg has received numerous high-profile awards over the years, including recognition as the Best Personal Injury Attorney in Colorado (2014, 2016); People’s Choice for Best Personal Injury Attorney (2017 and 2020); and Top Lawyer in the category of “plaintiffs personal injury” (every year since 2016). He has been named to the list of Best Lawyers in America every year since 2003; and he won the Professionalism Award as designated by the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association (2019).

He served as lead counsel in the case of McDonald v. Horizon Coach Lines, resulting in a $6 million jury verdict – the largest verdict in Colorado in 2016. He has tried over 40 cases to verdict. His trial team had some of the highest personal injury verdicts in the state in 1984, 1999, 2014 and 2015.

“This Lifetime Achievement Award from the CTLA is such an honor, I am filled with gratitude and astonishment,” Wahlberg said. “I wish to thank my peers at the CTLA -- so many other attorneys in the state are equally deserving.”

About Denver Trial Lawyers



Denver Trial Lawyers (Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane L.L.P.) is one of the preeminent personal injury law firms with some of the highest verdicts in the nation. Their attorneys represent clients throughout the country in complex injury cases such as sexual assault by a person in position of trust, medical malpractice, defective products, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death and birth injuries. All of the firm's partners are named in Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers. The firm has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top law firms in the nation. For information, call 303-571-5302 or visit www.denvertriallawyers.com.

About Colorado Trial Lawyers Association

The Colorado Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA), the largest specialty bar association in the state, protects consumer rights and works to increase public safety. CTLA has over 1,300 members working and living throughout Colorado. Members practice a variety of legal specialties including personal injury, medical negligence, product liability, employment law, workers' compensation and more. CTLA maintains an active presence in the community through media outreach, speakers’ bureaus and a community outreach program.



As part of Colorado’s small business community, a typical CTLA attorney member either owns a small firm or is a solo practitioner employing several paralegals and support staff. Members offer good wages and a full range of benefits including health insurance.

