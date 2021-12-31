Ministry of Finance

Recommendations of 46th GST Council Meeting



Existing GST rates in textile sector to continue beyond 1st January, 2022





Posted On: 31 DEC 2021 4:29PM by PIB Delhi

The GST Council's 46th meeting was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

The GST Council has recommended to defer the decision to change the rates in textiles recommended in the 45th GST Council meeting. Consequently, the existing GST rates in textile sector would continue beyond 1st January, 2022.

