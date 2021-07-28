Log in
Recommendations to make your cocoa farm more productive

07/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
  • In two simple videos we show you how to prune a cocoa tree correctly and how to carry out integrated management to avoid pests and diseases in a cocoa plantation, two practices that increase production.

July 28th, 2021. If you are involved in cocoa farming, either as a producer, technician or specialist, CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center) invites you to watch the following videos that will show you the generalities of two good practices to develop in a cocoa plantation: pruning and integrated pest management, which allow you to maintain healthy cocoa plantations and therefore increase production.

Rolando Cerda, coordinator of the Coffee and Cocoa Agroforestry and Genetic Improvement Unit of CATIE, explains that it is important to learn how to prune a cocoa tree correctly because this practice favors the growth, vigor and production of the cocoa tree; it also reduces the presence of pests and diseases.

To learn more about this topic, the existing types of pruning and how to apply it, please play the video by clicking on the image below

Video: How to prune a cocoa tree?

Regarding integrated pest management (IPM) in cocoa plantations, Cerda explained that this practice can prevent significant economic losses. 'In cocoa crops we generally find insects, fungi and other pests that damage the fruits, causing up to 80% in production losses.

Play the video by clicking on the image and learn more about this practice, mainly in the case of two of the diseases that most affect cocoa: moniliasis and black pod.

Video. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in cocoa plantations

Both videos were produced within the framework of the Chocolate4All project, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and executed by the Heifer International project, CATIE and the National University of Agriculture of Honduras (UNAG, its Spanish acronym), in their field actions.

More information:

Rolando Cerda B
Coffee and Cocoa Agroforestry and Plant Breeding Unit
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Written by:

Karla Salazar Leiva
Communicator
Information Technology andCommunication
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS