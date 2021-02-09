Reconciliation Action Plan Nov 2020 - Nov 2022

APRA's second Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) - an Innovate RAP - has been approved by both APRA's Executive Committee and Reconciliation Australia. The key themes of APRA's Innovate RAP are:

Establishing strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders

Respecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures and histories

Creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within APRA

Strong governance with a greater emphasis on program management.

These themes will be delivered over the 2020 - 2022 period through a range of actions, including:

Establishing and rolling out a cultural awareness program

Establishing and building external connections with First Nations groups focusing on the financial sector

Partnering with Indigenous Cadet programs

Maintaining participation in Indigenous recruitment channels

Delivering events for NAIDOC and National Reconciliation Week, and

Reviewing and refreshing APRA's anti-discrimination policies.

Copies of the RAP are available below:

Published November 2020

An accessible version of the RAP can be viewed here.

More information about APRA's Inclusion & Diversity strategy is available here.