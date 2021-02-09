Reconciliation Action Plan Nov 2020 - Nov 2022

APRA's second Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) - an Innovate RAP - has been approved by both APRA's Executive Committee and Reconciliation Australia. The key themes of APRA's Innovate RAP are:
Establishing strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders
Respecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures and histories
Creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within APRA
Strong governance with a greater emphasis on program management.
These themes will be delivered over the 2020 - 2022 period through a range of actions, including:
Establishing and rolling out a cultural awareness program
Establishing and building external connections with First Nations groups focusing on the financial sector
Partnering with Indigenous Cadet programs
Maintaining participation in Indigenous recruitment channels
Delivering events for NAIDOC and National Reconciliation Week, and
Reviewing and refreshing APRA's anti-discrimination policies.
Copies of the RAP are available below:
Published November 2020
An accessible version of the RAP can be viewed here.
More information about APRA's Inclusion & Diversity strategy is available here.
