Reconciliation Action Plan Nov 2020 - Nov 2022

02/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST
APRA's second Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) - an Innovate RAP - has been approved by both APRA's Executive Committee and Reconciliation Australia. The key themes of APRA's Innovate RAP are:

  • Establishing strong relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders
  • Respecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, cultures and histories
  • Creating opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within APRA
  • Strong governance with a greater emphasis on program management.

These themes will be delivered over the 2020 - 2022 period through a range of actions, including:

  • Establishing and rolling out a cultural awareness program
  • Establishing and building external connections with First Nations groups focusing on the financial sector
  • Partnering with Indigenous Cadet programs
  • Maintaining participation in Indigenous recruitment channels
  • Delivering events for NAIDOC and National Reconciliation Week, and
  • Reviewing and refreshing APRA's anti-discrimination policies.

Copies of the RAP are available below:

Published November 2020

An accessible version of the RAP can be viewed here.

More information about APRA's Inclusion & Diversity strategy is available here.

APRA - Australian Prudential Regulation Authority published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
