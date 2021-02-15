Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

February 15, 2021

Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform

As ordered reported on February 12, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2030

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

350,051

350,357

350,357

Revenues

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0 350,051

0 350,357

0 350,357

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Contains private-sector mandate?

CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation.

S. Con. Res. 5, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, instructed several committees of the House of Representatives to recommend legislative changes that would increase deficits up to a specified amount over the 2021-2030 period. As part of this reconciliation process, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform approved legislation on February 12, 2021, with a number of provisions that would increase deficits.

The legislation would appropriate $350 billion for state, tribes, and local governments to mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The legislation also would establish a fund to reimburse federal agencies for emergency leave taken by their employees and provide funds for oversight of the federal government's response to the pandemic.

The legislation would appropriate the following amounts to states, tribes, and local governments:

• $219.8 billion to the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments to respond and mitigate the effects of COVID-19, and

• $130.2 billion to the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for cities and counties to mitigate the fiscal effects of COVID-19.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519;and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Oversight and

Reform, as ordered reportedPage 2

In addition, the legislation would appropriate the following amounts for federal purposes:

• $570 million to the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund, which would be used to reimburse agencies for paid leave provided to federal employees who are unable to work because of contingencies related to COVID-19, including caring for children whose schools are closed and caring for some family members who cannot care for themselves;

• $77 million to the Government Accountability Office to prevent, prepare for, and oversee the federal response to COVID-19; and

• $40 million to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee for oversight of COVID-19 spending.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, predominantly falls within budget function 800 (general government); some costs would fall into all budget functions with spending for salaries. CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would increase direct spending by about $350 billion over the 2021-2030 period.

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown in Table 1. Enacting the legislation would not affect revenues.

The legislation would not increase on-budget deficits in any year after 2030.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Matthew Pickford (general government), Dan Ready (emergency federal employee leave), and Stephen Rabent (Postal Service). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

CBO Cost Estimate for the Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, as ordered reported on February 12, 2021

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Direct Spending Under Reconciliation Recommendation of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

a. Employees of the Postal Service (USPS) would be eligible for leave through this fund. Receipts and outlays for the USPS are recorded as off-budget direct spending; CBO estimates that costs to the USPS and receipts from reimbursements would fully offset over the 2021-2030 period. Thus, off-budget direct spending would net to zero over the ten-year period.