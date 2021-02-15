Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

February 15, 2021

Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Ways and Means As ordered reported on February 10 and 11, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2030

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

Revenues

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

654,581 -33,809 688,390

877,761 -49,588 927,349

878,022 -45,638 923,660

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Contains private-sector mandate?

CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation.

The legislation would

• Extend until August 29, 2021, many of the enhanced unemployment compensation benefits created under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act

• Increase and expand the subsidies for health insurance coverage through the marketplaces for calendar years 2021 and 2022, increase marketplace subsidies for people receiving unemployment benefits in 2021, and subsidize COBRA premiums at 85 percent for people through September 2021

• Provide additional recovery rebates to eligible people, expand the child tax credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and the child and dependent care credit in 2021, and extend and modify tax credits for paid sick and family leave and for employee retention

• Provide additional assistance to some multiemployer defined benefit pension plans that are financially troubled and reduce funding requirements for single-employer pension plans

• Impose private sector mandates by requiring COBRA notifications and amending the Internal Revenue Code

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from

• An increase in spending on unemployment benefits

• An increase in premium tax credits for health insurance purchased through the marketplaces and federal subsidies for COBRA premiums

• Additional recovery rebates and expanded tax credits

• Increased assistance to private pension plans

Areas of significant uncertainty include

• General economic conditions that would affect the number of people eligible for and receiving benefits like unemployment insurance and expanded tax credits

Detailed estimate begins on the next page.

CBO Cost Estimate

Reconciliation Recommendations of the

House Committee on Ways & Means

Legislation Summary

S. Con. Res. 5, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, instructed several committees of the House of Representatives to recommend legislative changes that would increase deficits up to a specified amount over the 2021-2030 period. As part of this reconciliation process, the House Committee on Ways and Means approved legislation on February 10 and 11, 2021, with a number of provisions that would increase deficits.

The legislation would extend unemployment benefits, establish a pandemic emergency fund, increase subsidies for health insurance, provide cash payments to eligible people, expand several tax credits, and modify rules for pensions, among other provisions designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Estimated Federal Cost

CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimate that the reconciliation recommendations of the Committee on Ways and Means would increase deficits by $927 billion over the 2021-2030 period. The estimated budgetary effects of the legislation are shown in Table 1. The changes in outlays from the legislation fall within budget functions 500 (education, training, employment, and social services), 550 (health),

570 (Medicare), 600 (income security), 800 (general government), and 900 (net interest).

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO and JCT assume that the legislation will be enacted by the end of March 2021.

Subtitle A. Crisis Support for Unemployed Workers

Subtitle A would expand and extend until August 29, 2021, many of the enhanced unemployment compensation benefits created under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), including pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC), and federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC). In total, added support for the unemployed would increase the deficit by $246 billion.

The expansion and extension of unemployment insurance benefits could increase the unemployment rate as well as decrease labor force participation throughout the period for which those benefits would be in place. The estimated costs incorporate some behavioral changes from FPUC and the PUA but do not incorporate any behavioral effects on the unemployment or labor force participation rates primarily because CBO has not estimated those effects.

Reconciliation Recommendations of the

House Committee on Ways & Means

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Under this legislation, people who receive regular or extended unemployment compensation benefits, trade readjustment allowances, short-time compensation, PUA benefits, or PEUC from March 15, 2021, through August 29, 2021, would receive their regular weekly benefits plus an additional $400 each week. Under current law, people in these programs are receiving $300 each week for weeks of unemployment from December 27, 2020, through March 14, 2021. Additionally, people who received at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent tax year and receive an unemployment benefit other than PUA receive an additional $100 each week; this legislation would extend that add-on through August 29, 2021. Enacting this provision would increase direct spending by a total of $163 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This legislation would extend the time in which people can apply for PUA and increase the duration of benefits from 50 to 74 weeks. PUA provides weekly cash benefits to people who are unemployed, partially unemployed, or otherwise unable to work because of the coronavirus, but who are not eligible for regular unemployment compensation, extended unemployment benefits, or the PEUC program. CBO estimates that the extension would increase direct spending by $44 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. The PEUC program provides additional weeks of benefits for people who have exhausted regular state unemployment compensation benefits. The legislation would extend the time period in which people can receive PEUC benefits, and increase the duration of benefits from 24 to 48 weeks. CBO estimates that PEUC benefits would increase direct spending by $35 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Regular Unemployment Compensation. The extension of FPUC and the PUA program would increase the costs of regular unemployment compensation relative to CBO's baseline. Although not every eligible person claims benefits, CBO expects that more people would apply for and receive regular unemployment compensation benefits because weekly benefit amounts would temporarily increase under FPUC. However, CBO also expects that fewer people would challenge their denial of regular unemployment benefit payments, because they could apply and receive benefits more quickly through the PUA program (a person cannot collect benefits from both programs). Some people who are initially denied regular benefits later receive those benefits after they appeal to their state workforce agency, so that decrease in appeals would decrease regular unemployment compensation relative to CBO's baseline. CBO estimates the net effect would be to increase regular unemployment insurance outlays by $0.4 billion in 2021.

Extended Unemployment Compensation. This legislation would extend the temporary full federal financing of extended unemployment benefits through August 29, 2021. States are normally required to pay half the cost of those benefits. However, because this legislation

Reconciliation Recommendations of the

House Committee on Ways & Means

also would extend the number of weeks available under the PEUC program, CBO expects that most people who would have received extended benefits in 2021 would receive PEUC benefits instead. CBO estimates the net effect would be to decrease extended unemployment compensation outlays by $3 billion in 2021.

Other Unemployment Provisions. Subtitle A contains additional unemployment insurance provisions that would increase outlays by about $3 billion over the 2021-2030 period. These provisions would:

• Extend increased federal funding for short-time compensation programs ($0.3 billion);

• Temporarily waive the accrual of interest on federal loans to state unemployment trust funds ($0.7 billion);

• Allow the Department of Labor (DOL) to continue providing funds to states for administration of FPUC and the PUA and PEUC programs ($0.1 billion); and

• Directly appropriate funds to DOL for administrative and program integrity activities associated with unemployment compensation programs ($2 billion).

As a result of the provisions in subtitle A, CBO estimates that revenues would decrease, on net, by about $3.4 billion over the 2021-2030 period, mostly in 2021. The unemployment insurance system is a federal-and-state partnership: unemployment compensation benefits paid by states are recorded as federal outlays and the taxes levied by states to pay for certain benefits are recorded as federal revenues. CBO expects that any change in outlays would be partially offset by a change in revenues so that state unemployment insurance trust funds remained in balance. The legislation contains several provisions that would shift the funding of certain unemployment benefits from the states to the federal government. As a result, states' unemployment taxes would be lower and federal revenues would decline.

Specifically, the legislation would shift funding from the states to the federal government for a portion of the regular unemployment compensation benefits paid between March 15, 2021, and August 29, 2021, for people who worked for public-sector entities and nonprofit organizations. That provision would decrease revenues by a total of $1.8 billion in 2021 and 2022. Under the legislation, if states waive the current one-week waiting period, the federal government would fully reimburse them for the first week of regular unemployment benefits through August 29, 2021. This provision would decrease revenue by about $2.0 billion over 2021 and 2022.

CBO estimates that those decreases in federal revenues would be partially offset by a $0.3 billion increase over the 2021-2030 period as states respond to smaller balances in their

