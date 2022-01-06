Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Record GTA Home Sales and Average Price in 2021

01/06/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record 121,712 sales were reported through TRREB’s MLS® System in 2021 – up 7.7 per cent from the previous 2016 high of 113,040 and up 28 per cent compared to 2020. Record demand last year was up against a constrained supply of listings, with new listings up by 6.2 per cent – a lesser annual rate than sales. The result was extremely tight market conditions and an all-time high average selling price of $1,095,475 – an increase of 17.8 per cent compared to the previous 2020 record of $929,636.

“Despite continuing waves of COVID-19, demand for ownership housing sustained a record pace in 2021. Growth in many sectors of the economy supported job creation, especially in positions supporting above-average earnings. Added to this was the fact that borrowing costs remained extremely low. These factors supported not only a continuation in demand for ground-oriented homes, but also a resurgence in the condo segment as well,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

One sales trend that stood out in 2021 compared to 2020 was the resurgence in demand for homes within the City of Toronto. Overall sales in the “416” area code were up by a substantially greater annual rate (+36.8 per cent) compared to sales growth for the surrounding Greater Toronto Area (GTA) suburbs combined (+23.6 per cent). The marked recovery in the condominium apartment segment was a key driver of this trend.

“Tight market conditions prevailed throughout the GTA and broader Greater Golden Horseshoe in 2021, with a lack of inventory noted across all home types. The result was intense competition between buyers, pushing selling prices up by double digits year-over-year. Looking forward, the only sustainable way to moderate price growth will be to bring on more supply. History has shown that demand-side policies, such as additional taxation on principal residences, foreign buyers, and small-scale investors, have not been sustainable long-term solutions to housing affordability or supply constraints,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

In December, GTA REALTORS® reported 6,031 sales – a strong result historically, but still down by more than 1,000 transactions (-15.7 per cent) compared to the record of 7,154 set in December 2020. Over the same period, new listings were down by 11.9 per cent to 5,174. The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was up by 31.1 per cent year-over-year in December. The average selling price was up by 24.2 per cent annually to $1,157,849.

“On February 3, TRREB will release its latest Market Outlook and Year in Review report. The report will include survey results and research that will help us navigate 2022 and beyond. The findings will highlight the latest consumer polling on home buying intentions; joint research with the Toronto Region Board of Trade on the future of employment and work; plus an outlook for home sales, listings and pricing over the next year. This will be a must-read report for Members, consumers, housing market watchers, researchers and policymakers,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price December 1–31, 2021
 20212020
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")2,3951,023,0291,9632,702894,1832,282
Rest of GTA ("905")3,6361,246,6543,2114,452955,4293,588
GTA6,0311,157,8495,1747,154932,2975,870


TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type December 1–31, 2021
  Sales   Average Price
  416905 Total
 416905Total
Detached5671,8702,4371,698,1781,568,5831,598,735
Yr./Yr. % Change-12.9%-21.2%-19.4%14.9%33.3% 28.8%
Semi-Detached1543475011,342,4291,109,4241,181,046 
Yr./Yr. % Change-21.8%-11.3%-14.8%15.7%33.7%25.6%
Townhouse209774983997,208 994,010 994,690
Yr./Yr. % Change-29.2%-21.3%-23.1%18.3% 33.2% 29.4%
Condo Apartment1,4476112,058730,792667,269711,933
Yr./Yr. % Change-6.5%-4.7%-5.9%16.8%23.4% 18.5%
           
December 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
 Composite (All Types)Single-Family
Single-FamilyTownhouseApartment
 Detached Attached  
TRREB Total31.10%34.26%
34.13%27.52%24.28%
Halton Region31.72%31.97%
36.43%29.30%21.83%
Peel Region33.39%36.98%
36.71%28.50%22.53%
City of Toronto23.23%24.88%
21.42%18.44%23.52%
York Region36.16%36.24%
39.10%33.86%31.47%
Durham Region42.33%42.35%
43.84%41.90%32.45%
Orangeville32.61%31.61%
31.25%46.67%20.96%
South Simcoe County137.83%39.54%
44.66%41.35%33.83%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board 
1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth 


Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price December 2021
 20212020
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")43,5181,056,70763,06031,819986,10961,043
Rest of GTA ("905")78,1941,117,051103,53363,247901,22495,762
GTA121,7121,095,475166,59395,066929,636156,805


YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type December 2021  
 SalesAverage Price
 416905Total416905Total
Detached11,48243,27554,7571,718,2771,364,8061,438,926
Yr./Yr. % Change18.2%18.2%18.2%16.2%28.4%25.1%
Semi-Detached3,9097,18111,0901,299,260957,6531,078,062
Yr./Yr. % Change25.2%20.3%22.0%11.4%23.7%18.6%
Townhouse4,73316,19720,930942,624866,179883,466
Yr./Yr. % Change33.1%25.8%27.4%12.7%22.5%20.2%
Condo Apartment23,12310,66833,791713,886610,408681,218
Yr./Yr. % Change51.7%53.3%52.2%5.9%14.7%8.2%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board


Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 
     
 SalesMonth-over-Month % ChangeAverage PriceMonth-over-Month % Change
December '2011,06220.1%$970,3200.5%
January '2111,4843.8%$1,005,3003.6%
February '2112,74311.0%$1,029,6542.4%
March '2113,0962.8%$1,086,9175.6%
April '2110,755-17.9%$1,050,365-3.4%
May '219,882-8.1%$1,063,7781.3%
June '219,046-8.5%$1,065,4770.2%
July '218,907-1.5%$1,078,7171.2%
August '218,707-2.2%$1,106,2342.6%
September '218,7971.0%$1,129,0112.1%
October '219,75810.9%$1,147,3041.6%
November '219,487-2.8%$1,176,6822.6%
December '219,465-0.2%$1,206,4442.5%
Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment  
1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

READ THE FULL REPORT.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 64,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/
https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/
http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/
http://www.trebwire.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/
https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate


Latest news "Companies"
05:10aINDIA AND THE CAIRN ENERGY CONUNDRUM : It's A Wrap
AQ
05:10aRESIDENTIAL EVICTIONS : What Homeowners Need To Know
AQ
05:09aFitch Affirms Modern Land at Restricted Default; Withdraws Ratings
AQ
05:09aFitch Assigns First Time 'B+' IDR to ZipRecruiter; Outlook Stable
AQ
05:09aFitch Expects to Rate Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2022-A; Issues Presale
AQ
05:09aDanske Bank -Nordic countries running out of spare capacity - but economies continue to improve
AQ
05:09aFitch Rates AltaGas Ltd.'s Subordinated Notes 'BB+'
AQ
05:09aDBS Hong Kong and Haier signed ESG-linked loan facility for sustainable development
AQ
05:09aFitch Assigns 'BB(EXP)' Ratings to Acu Petroleo Luxembourg Notes; Negative Outlook
AQ
05:09aESG Sustainability Recognized, Yuanta Selected as Constituent of FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index for 9th Time Straight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
3Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
4Magseis Fairfield receives conditional award of OBN contract
5SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Th..

HOT NEWS