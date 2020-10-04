Log in
Record Number of Mayors Endorse the U20 2020 Communiqué

10/04/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

  • Invest in “green and just” recovery for cities, U20 urges G20 leaders
  • 27-point U20 Communiqué urges G20 to invest and collaborate with U20 in four critical areas crucial to support sustainable urbanisation in the years ahead
  • Communiqué calls on G20 to commit and act “immediately on the climate emergency”
  • U20 Chair HE Fahd Al-Rasheed: This is our chance to determine the role that cities play in the next phase of our civilization
  • U20 Summit welcomed more than 500 participants from around the world

A record 39 mayors and city leaders today endorsed the official 27-point Urban 20 (U20) Communiqué which was officially handed over to the G20 the final day of the U20 Mayors Summit, held virtually from Riyadh. Endorsing cities included Barcelona, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Montreal, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo.

As cities seek to recover from the disruption of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a sustainable, inclusive way, the commitments, asks and policy recommendations presented to the world’s leaders in the Communiqué will play a central role in the revitalisation and reimagining of urban spaces.

With the context that more than 68 per cent of the world’s population is set to live in cities by 2050, the U20’s 27-point Communiqué emphasised a categorical imperative for G20 member states to ensure that national governments “must crucially invest directly in cities as the engines of the recovery,” according to the five-page official document.

The Communiqué also includes an impassioned call for the G20 to commit and respond “immediately to the climate emergency” by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions to deliver the 50 per cent global reduction required by 2030 and “reach carbon neutrality no later than 2050.” The official U20 Communiqué can be accessed in its entirety on: www.Urban20Riyadh.org

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2020
