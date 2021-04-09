Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Record Setting Sale of Student Apartment Community in Fullerton Sold by The Mogharebi Group

04/09/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Mogharebi Group (“TMG”) has completed the sale of Oxford North Student Apartments, a 100-unit community, located in Fullerton, California. The property sold with multiple offers for a record-setting sales price of $44.415 million.

“Oxford North is situated adjacent to Cal State University Fullerton, a top-ranked regional university in the US. The property had recently undergone renovations and upgrades to tap into the student population in the area,” says Otto Ozen, Executive Vice President of The Mogharebi Group. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the occupancy had dropped to 63% which made it challenging. However, the location and the strong upside potential made it very appealing for investors. Through our proprietary platform that includes a robust pool of 1031 exchange buyers as well as an expansive network of private and high-net-worth investors, we were able to drive the value.”

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen and Mike Marcu of The Mogharebi Group represented the sellers; a JV Partnership based in Southern California and the UK. The buyer was a private investment group also based in Southern California.

Built in 1972, Oxford North is a two and three-story complex with ground floor parking garages; the 100-unit apartment community is located at 2000 Oxford Avenue in the city of Fullerton. The property comprises 10 buildings totaling 87,752 rentable square feet. The buildings are situated on a 4.40-acre site. It features luxurious common area amenities, including a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, outdoor entertainment lounge, BBQ grill stations, outdoor TVs, clubhouse with Billiards, fitness center with Pilates and Yoga studio, and more.

About The Mogharebi Group (TMG): The Mogharebi Group is a brokerage firm specializing in the multifamily property sector throughout California. With unrivaled local knowledge, an extensive global network of top real estate investors, state of the art technology, and direct access to capital, The Mogharebi Group is the best choice to meet the needs of major private investors and investment funds.

For more information visit: Mogharebi.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aINDUS REALTY TRUST  : April 9, 2021 - INDUS Announces Appointment of General Counsel
PU
11:53aRecord Jump In Materials Prices And Supply Chain Disruptions Threaten Construction Firms' Ability To Complete Vital Nonresidential Projects
PU
11:53aWorking Toward a Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Recovery
PU
11:53aONCOLYTICS BIOTECH  : IIROC Trading Halt - ONC
AQ
11:51aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aBW IDEOL  : AS – Stabilization measures taken
GL
11:50aSEC Awards Approximately $2.5 Million to Whistleblower
NE
11:50aAmazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama
RE
11:49aAMERICAN BANK INCORPORATED  : Friday, April 9th, 2021 American Bank Incorporated Reports 46.8% Increase in First Quarter 2021 Earnings, Pays Special Dividend, Increases Stock Repurchase
PU
11:49aCALIFORNIA HYDROGEN COALITION :  Major Push for Hydrogen as Part of State's Zero-Emission Vehicle Strategy Slated for California State Senate Hearing on Friday
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ