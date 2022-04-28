Record U.S. corn, soy sales for next year signal demand strength, jitters -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 28 (Reuters) - Corn and soybean
prices are near record highs, but the United States has sold
record volumes of their staple crops for export in the upcoming
cycle, potentially indicating demand will remain strong into
2023.
That trend also likely reflects concerns from top buyers
like China that global supplies may continue to run tight for at
least another year. That could keep U.S. exports elevated for a
third consecutive year given successful summer harvests.
As of April 21, U.S. exporters had sold 14.95 million tonnes
(560 million bushels) of corn and soybeans for shipment in the
2022-23 season starting Sept. 1. That is 63% more than a year
ago, when volumes were at multiyear highs.
Both crops have equally driven that surge and are
independently on record paces. New-crop corn sales at 4.2
million tonnes are up 61% on the year and soybeans are up 64% at
10.7 million.
China took over as top U.S. corn buyer in 2020-21, but
traditional lead customer Mexico is atop the list for both
current and upcoming year bookings with 1.72 million tonnes
purchased for 2022-23. China bought 1.56 million as of April 21
and has secured at least 612,000 tonnes since.
Chinese buyers did not start shopping for new-crop U.S. corn
last year until May, when they purchased nearly 11 million
tonnes within three weeks before going quiet for several months.
They started buying for 2022-23 last month.
It has been unclear whether China intends to remain a top
global corn importer since ramping up purchases in 2020, though
its recent U.S. interest may indicate anxiety over upcoming
supplies in Ukraine, China’s traditional supplier.
There has also been uncertainty over China’s soybean demand
strength as pricy soymeal has been reduced from feed rations,
but the 7 million tonnes of the U.S. oilseed already on the
books for next year are record and well above anything seen in
recent years.
That could mean a few things. China may have shifted its
buying window earlier due to fear of rising prices, and that
demand may or may not remain strong through the traditional
buying period later in the year. However, China knows that a
record U.S. crop is on deck, so supplies should be plentiful by
October should the yields be sufficient.
Another possibility is that China is restocking soybean
reserves after several recent auctions. Cargoes arriving from
top supplier Brazil should lighten by mid-year after a crop
shortfall there.
NOT JUST CHINA
China’s dominant participation in the U.S. soybean and corn
markets can sometimes mask overall demand health, but sales are
very strong outside those to China.
New-crop soybean sales to all destinations other than China
or unknown, which is often China in the case of soybeans, stood
at 1.17 million tonnes as of April 21, less than one cargo off
last year’s all-time high for the date.
Mexico had amassed a record 517,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
for 2022-23, and both Egypt and European countries have secured
larger volumes earlier than normal.
New-crop U.S. corn sales to all known, non-Chinese
destinations are one cargo behind last year’s high at 2.25
million tonnes, most of which is the record volume to Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its first
official outlooks for 2022-23 supply and demand on May 12, but
the agency made preliminary predictions back in February.
At that time, USDA slated 2022-23 U.S. corn exports at 2.35
billion bushels, down from 2.425 billion in 2021-22 and 2.75
billion in 2020-21. The 2021-22 estimate rose to 2.5 billion in
March, and 2.26 billion bushels had been sold for export as of
April 21.
The agency’s February outlook placed 2022-23 U.S. soybean
exports at 2.15 billion bushels, up from 2.05 billion in 2021-22
but below 2.26 billion in 2020-21. The 2021-22 estimate rose to
2.09 billion in March and then 2.115 billion in April, and those
sales were 100% covered as of April 21.
Karen Braun is a market analyst with Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)