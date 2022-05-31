Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

05/31/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

The STOXX index of eurozone shares dropped 1.3% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index, flat before the reading, fell 0.7%.

"The eurozone's high inflation reading has prompted stocks to reverse course, showing that investors are still very jumpy when it comes to the economic outlook and continued high inflation readings," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

The euro region's banks, which typically welcome signs of rising interest rates, slid 1.6% as investors worried about the hit to the economy from surging prices.

"This is resulting in market expectations of perhaps ECB acting more quickly," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone, at ING. However, he added that ING still expects the central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points in July and September.

Investors will closely watch for any change in the ECB's stance after its meeting next week. The central bank has so far signalled that it will begin its interest rate hiking cycle in July, with the rate seen rising to 0% or above by September.

The STOXX 600 was set to end May down 1.6%, adding to sharp losses earlier this year on concerns over central bank tightening, fallout from the Ukraine conflict and China's tough COVID-19 curbs.

Fuelling concerns about inflation, Brent crude hit $123 per barrel after Europe vowed to cut most Russian oil imports in the bloc's toughest sanction on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

Nordic stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, last up 1% and among the day's rare outperformers along with London's FTSE index.

A 9.4% jump in consumer goods giant Unilever, lifted British stocks, after it named activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board.

Dutch speciality chemicals maker DSM jumped 8.0% on plans to merge with Swiss peer Firmenich. DSM also announced the sale of its engineering materials subsidiary for 3.85 billion euros ($4.13 billion) to private equity firm Advent International and German chemicals company Lanxess

Lanxess surged 11.2%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Jonathan Oatis)

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pBIDEN TO PUSH NEW REGIONAL ECONOMIC AGENDA, MIGRATION PLAN AT AMERICAS SUMMIT : officials
RE
01:05pWall St mixed amid inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus
RE
01:04pRecord high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows
RE
01:01pMexico's Pemex announces $2 billion debt refinancing with suppliers
RE
12:59pNew York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in crypto still in plea talks
RE
12:58pS.Africa's Gold Fields to become fourth biggest gold miner with Yamana deal
RE
12:57pU.S. jury finds ex-Clinton campaign lawyer not guilty of lying to FBI
RE
12:55pRwanda says 'will not sit idly by' if attacked in dispute with Congo
RE
12:54pItaly's TIM looks for $21 valuation for its grid in single network deal-sources
RE
12:51pEU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2Mullen Automotive Announces Impressive Solid-State Polymer Battery Test..
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever

HOT NEWS