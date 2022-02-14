Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The unprecedented level of job switching
seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the
pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and
played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in
decades, a new study suggests.
An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs
while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1
percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a
paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. That
suggests job-switching at times accounted for roughly 20% of the
price growth seen in 2021.
"Workers' propensity to search for another job is an
important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior
economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.
People who search for new work while they still have a job
can end up with higher salaries - and more spending power -
after switching jobs or receiving a raise from their current
employer, the researchers said.
Job switching took off last year as job postings soared and
Job switching took off last year as job postings soared and
the number of people quitting reached record levels.
Nearly 4 million Americans on average quit their jobs each
month last year - often in search of better pay or more
flexibility.
Fed officials are under greater pressure to combat higher
Fed officials are under greater pressure to combat higher
inflation after data released last week
showed that consumer prices posted their largest annual gain in
40 years. Watching what happens to the trend some analysts have
dubbed the Great Resignation could offer a hint on the future
path of price increases, Melosi said.
If job-switching dies down as the pandemic recedes, that
could help to ease inflationary pressures. But if people
continue to change jobs in search of better pay or new
opportunities, those inflationary pressures could continue,
researchers said.
Still, labor market turnover will not be the only factor
influencing inflation, Melosi said, noting that supply-chain
disruptions and other factors are larger drivers.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)