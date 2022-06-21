Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Record number of travelers to hit U.S. roads for July 4 weekend -AAA

06/21/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People flock to casinos and pools in Las Vegas on Memorial Day

(Reuters) - A record 42 million people around the United States are expected to hit the road for trips over the July 4 Independence Day weekend, AAA said Tuesday, absorbing historically high fuel costs to crowd the highways.

The average U.S. retail price of gasoline recently broke through $5 per gallon for the first time in history. While that is not a record from an inflation-adjusted basis, it still represents an increase of nearly $2 per gallon from a year earlier. Despite the higher cost, gasoline demand is only 1% below the average for this time of year in the United States.

The 42 million figure, should it pan out, would surpass 2019's peak, when 41.5 million people traveled by vehicle on Independence Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

Including air travel, 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period, just 2% less than 2019's 49 million, but surpassing 2021's levels, the travel membership organization said.

"The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it's not tapering off."

Through April, cumulative vehicle miles traveled for 2022 totals 1.017 trillion vehicle miles, a rate that trails only 2019 and 2018 in terms of pace, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aOil rises on market caution over tight supply
RE
12:19aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Improved Sentiment to Help Push Shares Higher
DJ
12:12aIndian shares rise as metals rebound
RE
12:06aRecord number of travelers to hit U.S. roads for July 4 weekend -AAA
RE
06/20Japan Finance Minister says to respond to FX moves appropriately if necessary
RE
06/20Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool
RE
06/20Valero's Houston, Texas, refinery issues all-clear after fire
RE
06/20U.s. s&p 500 e-mini september futures up 1.68%; nasdaq futures u…
RE
06/20INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Continues Selling U.S. Dollars to Defend Currency Peg
DJ
06/20South Korean space rocket prepped for lift off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with father
2Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation to..
3Sydney Airport : Traffic Passenger Forecast and May 2022 Performance
4Analysis-Quantity over quality: China faces power supply risk despite c..
5Gold inches higher as dollar dips; wider rate-hike narrative in focus

HOT NEWS