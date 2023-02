Kirby said that the U.S. intelligence community was considering the possibility that the trio of objects were tied to a commercial or otherwise benign purpose.

On Friday, Kirby defended U.S. President Joe Biden's orders to shoot down the objects. "Given the circumstances in light of what happened with the spy balloon, wouldn't that be a better outcome if it turns out that they were in fact civilian or recreational use or a weather balloon and therefor benign?... No apologies here," Kirby said.