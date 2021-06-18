Log in
Recovery, Reform and Resilience: WEC-Europe's Manifesto for more inclusive and agile labour markets in the context of Covid-19

06/18/2021 | 04:21am EDT
The World Employment Confederation-Europe puts forward a Manifesto with concrete recommendations on how the private employment services sector can contribute to recovery, reform and resilience after the Covid-19 crisis; and what policies are needed at EU and national levels to make labour markets more agile and inclusive.

Published on 18th June 2021

As Europe slowly starts to recover from the Covid-19 crisis, the private employment services industry wants to take the opportunity to look beyond and to use this moment to make labour markets more agile and inclusive. In its Manifesto released in June 2021, the World Employment Confederation-Europe calls for European and national policies in the coming years to focus on recovery, reform and resilience.

  • Recovery: through transitions and skills policies;
  • Reform: to implement social innovation for agile and dynamic labour markets; and
  • Resilience: through risk management, tackling unemployment risks and responsible intermediation

The Manifesto provided concrete examples of how the private employment services industry in Europe is already advancing these goals and make specific recommendations for EU and national policy action.

Disclaimer

World Employment Confederation–Europe published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
