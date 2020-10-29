Recovery of producer confidence is faltering in October

The long-term average over the past two decades is 0.3. Producer confidence reached an all-time high (10.9) in February 2018 and an all-time low (-28.7) in April 2020. Pessimism has prevailed among Dutch manufacturers since April 2020.

2016 November 3.4 2016 December 4.7 2017 January 6 2017 February 7 2017 March 7.8 2017 April 8.3 2017 May 6.1 2017 June 7.2 2017 July 6.6 2017 August 5.4 2017 September 8.5 2017 October 8.2 2017 November 9.1 2017 December 8.9 2018 January 10.3 2018 February 10.9 2018 March 9.5 2018 April 8.2 2018 May 9.8 2018 June 7.7 2018 July 6.3 2018 August 5.9 2018 September 5.7 2018 October 5.9 2018 November 7.2 2018 December 7.5 2019 January 5.8 2019 February 6.3 2019 March 6.1 2019 April 6.7 2019 May 4.7 2019 Juni 3.3 2019 Juli 3.9 2019 August 3.9 2019 September 3.3 2019 October 3.6 2019 November 2.8 2019 December 2.9 2020 January 2.5 2020 February 3.7 2020 March 0.2 2020 April -28.7 2020 May -25.1 2020 June -15.1 2020 July -8.7 2020 August -5.4 2020 September -4.8 2020 October -5.6

Manufacturers again more negative about future output

In October, manufacturers' opinions on future output have deteriorated slightly for the third consecutive month. However, they are less negative about their order position and more positive about their stocks of finished products.

Manufacturers' opinions on their stocks of finished products are positive. There are fewer manufacturers who define their current stocks of finished products as too large rather than too small.

The other two component indicators are negative. Manufacturers who anticipate output to decrease over the next three months outnumber those expecting output to increase. More manufacturers consider their order position to be weak rather than strong, given the time of year.

Producers in timber and building materials industry most positive

Producers in the timber and building materials industry are the most positive. It is notable that the entrepreneurs in the transport equipment industry are positive as well. In the other industries, producers are not positive. The most negative opinions are again found among entrepreneurs in the metal industry.

Timber and building materials 6.1 12.3 Transport equipment 1.4 -5.3 Petroleum 0 3.3 Paper and printing -1.4 -4.6 Food, beverages, tobacco -4.3 -3.1 Textiles, clothes, leather -7.4 -1.9 Electrotechnical products and machinery -7.4 -6.5 Metal -9.3 -11.3

Capacity utilisation rate higher

The industrial capacity utilisation rate stood at 79.2 percent at the start of Q4 2020. This was higher than the 76.9-percent rate at the start of Q3. The long-term average over the past two decades is 81.3 percent.

2017 Quarter 1 81.3 2017 Quarter 2 82.8 2017 Quarter 3 83.4 2017 Quarter 4 83.3 2018 Quarter 1 83.5 2018 Quarter 2 83.6 2018 Quarter 3 84.5 2018 Quarter 4 84.1 2019 Quarter 1 83.9 2019 Quarter 2 84.3 2019 Quarter 3 84.3 2019 Quarter 4 84 2020 Quarter 1 82.7 2020 Quarter 2 74.2 2020 Quarter 3 76.9 2020 Quarter 4 79.2

Manufacturing output 4 percent down in August

In August 2020, the average daily output generated by the Dutch manufacturing industry was 4.0 percent down on August 2019. The year-on-year decrease is smaller than in the previous four months.

Confidence among German manufacturers continues to improve

Germany is an important foreign market for the Dutch manufacturing industry. According to the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute, producer confidence has improved in October for the sixth consecutive month and is back in positive territory for the first time since June 2019. A great many more companies were satisfied with their current situation. However, recent optimism about the coming months has evaporated. In the past quarter, capacity utilisation increased considerably, from 75.3 points to 79.8 points. In August, the average daily output generated by the German industry contracted by almost 12 percent year-on-year, as reported by Destatis.