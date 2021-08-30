Log in
Recovery of turnover in industry and construction (+16,8%) for July 2021; turnover increased by 10.0% compared to July 2019

08/30/2021
Press release: 12.596-187/21

Vienna,2021-08-30 - The flash estimatesfor industry and construction (ÖNACE B to F) by Statistics Austria for July 2021show an increase of the turnover index (+16.8%), a moderate increase of the index of persons employed (+1.0%) and an increase of the index of hours worked (+1.7%) compared to the same month of the previous year.

'Austria's economic locomotives industry and construction are still going strong, although with a little less drive than lately. In July 2021, turnover was 10.0% above the pre-crisis level of July 2019. The industry and construction sector has already left the economic Corona crisis far behind,' said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Considering the industrial and the construction sector separately, the turnover index shows an increase in industry (+18.4%) and a positive development in construction (+9.4%) compared to the same month of the previous year. The index of hours worked increased in industry (+1.9%) as well as in construction (+0.5%). The index of persons employed shows a slight incline in industry (+0.5%) and a positive development in construction (+2.5%).

In the reporting period May 2021, a total of 75 662 enterprisesin the entire industry and construction sectorturned over €26.7 bn (+36.4%). These figures coupled with an increasing employment (1 005 916 persons, +3.0%). With €21.8 bn in nominal terms, industrialturnover increased by 40.0% in May 2021 compared to the previous year's month. The 39 366 Austrian constructionenterprises achieved a turnover of €4.9 bn in May 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 22.4% in nominal terms compared to the period of the previous year.

In the reference period January to May 2021,turnover increased by 20.9% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to €129.7 bn.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or our German website.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
