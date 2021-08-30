Recuro Health : Publishes White Paper Documenting Value of an End-to-End Solution for At-Home COVID-19 Lab Testing to Ensure Workplace and School Safety

Recuro Health, (Recuro), an integrated digital health solution that evolves healthcare from a reactive, disease-focused model to a personalized, proactive system, today announced the release of its first white paper, “Rebound from COVID-19: At-Home COVID-19 Lab Tests Via an Integrated Care Solution Platform and Patient Portal,” authored by Jay Sanders, MD, founder of the American Telemedicine Association and acknowledged as the “Father of Telemedicine,” and Allison Martin, founder and executive director, Recuro Health. This authoritative, information-intensive paper explains the value to employers about self-collection, at-home testing as well as how and why to implement an effective testing solution in their workplaces. The white paper goes on to detail needs and structured solutions required by employers, including simple front-end employee intake with registration capturing, identity and demographic information; test distribution and administration; real-time results, monitoring and tracking; and back-end reporting.

“The optimal solution delivers more than just bulk testing supplies, and requires an approach that is simple, safe, customized and compliant to meet regulatory requirements for employees’ safe return-to-work and participation in crucial meetings, events and conventions,” says Sanders. “Employees should also have easy access to physicians via both message and video interactions.”

He points to the importance of frequent or ongoing at-home rapid PCR and antigen COVID-19 testing to support employers in the ‘return to normal’ and their efforts regarding risk stratification, real-time health status and improved population health management.

The Recuro Testing Solution was one of a dozen chosen from a field of hundreds of companies to collaborate directly with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA during the pandemic.

Allison Martin, founder and executive director, Recuro Health, explains, “Regular testing is essential as part of a return-to-work strategy as the virus mutates.”

About Recuro Health

Serving payers, employers and providers, Recuro Health is an integrated digital health solution that delivers value throughout the healthcare ecosystem as care moves from traditional office in-person settings to wherever the patient and data are located. Recuro solutions support the migration from convenient care to meaningful patient engagement across broader care pathways, creating a personalized, holistic digital medical home that results in better outcomes and lower costs. www.recurohealth.com

