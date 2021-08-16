Recursion : Appoints Jordan Christensen as Vice President of Engineering

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Jordan Christensen as its Vice President of Engineering. In addition to leading all of Recursion's software engineering efforts, Christensen will act as the site leader at Recursion's new Toronto office, which is slated to open in fall 2021. Recursion aims to hire 50 people by the end of 2021 for its first multidisciplinary expansion and first expansion into Canada.

"I am thrilled to have Jordan join Recursion to scale our engineering teams and systems. Having robust and flexible data and machine learning systems is critical for us to succeed in our mission to industrialize drug discovery," said Recursion Chief Technology Officer Ben Mabey. "Jordan's experience building teams and reliable systems in various technology domains will be critical as we continue to grow rapidly and establish our new Toronto office."

Christensen comes to Recursion with 20 years of experience as a technology and product leader building and scaling big data solutions, internet software, web platforms and collaborative teams. Christensen most recently served as the Vice President of Technology at ecobee in Toronto. His prior experiences include serving as the Head of Engineering and Data at WattPad, having previously held the position of Head of Data Products, and notably, as a founding team member at Kobo, a global leader in eReading.

"Recursion's commitment to Toronto really reinforces its position as a world leader in software and AI," said Jordan Christensen. "I've been inspired by the culture and mission at Recursion, and I can't wait to join the team and help them pursue their goals."

At Recursion, Christensen will lead and grow the engineering team across Toronto and Salt Lake City as the company continues to scale its drug discovery platform. The Toronto office will also be a focal point for Recursion's expanding digital chemistry efforts. Christensen's broad experience in the tech sector and his deep commitment to building inclusive work environments lay the groundwork for rapid growth in the Toronto office. Recursion plans to open the doors of its new hub in the fall with hires across the disciplines of data science, machine learning, engineering and computational biology.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, machine learning and engineering. Our goal is to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System, which combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what we believe is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets. We combine that with the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms and machine learning tools that we use to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights. Learn more at www.Recursion.com , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

