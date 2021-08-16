Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Recursion : Appoints Jordan Christensen as Vice President of Engineering

08/16/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Jordan Christensen as its Vice President of Engineering. In addition to leading all of Recursion's software engineering efforts, Christensen will act as the site leader at Recursion's new Toronto office, which is slated to open in fall 2021. Recursion aims to hire 50 people by the end of 2021 for its first multidisciplinary expansion and first expansion into Canada.

"I am thrilled to have Jordan join Recursion to scale our engineering teams and systems. Having robust and flexible data and machine learning systems is critical for us to succeed in our mission to industrialize drug discovery," said Recursion Chief Technology Officer Ben Mabey. "Jordan's experience building teams and reliable systems in various technology domains will be critical as we continue to grow rapidly and establish our new Toronto office."

Christensen comes to Recursion with 20 years of experience as a technology and product leader building and scaling big data solutions, internet software, web platforms and collaborative teams. Christensen most recently served as the Vice President of Technology at ecobee in Toronto. His prior experiences include serving as the Head of Engineering and Data at WattPad, having previously held the position of Head of Data Products, and notably, as a founding team member at Kobo, a global leader in eReading.

"Recursion's commitment to Toronto really reinforces its position as a world leader in software and AI," said Jordan Christensen. "I've been inspired by the culture and mission at Recursion, and I can't wait to join the team and help them pursue their goals."

At Recursion, Christensen will lead and grow the engineering team across Toronto and Salt Lake City as the company continues to scale its drug discovery platform. The Toronto office will also be a focal point for Recursion's expanding digital chemistry efforts. Christensen's broad experience in the tech sector and his deep commitment to building inclusive work environments lay the groundwork for rapid growth in the Toronto office. Recursion plans to open the doors of its new hub in the fall with hires across the disciplines of data science, machine learning, engineering and computational biology.

Learn more about Recursion and view its open positions at Recursion.com/careers.

About Recursion
Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, machine learning and engineering. Our goal is to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System, which combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what we believe is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets. We combine that with the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms and machine learning tools that we use to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact
Elyse.Freeman@Recursion.com
Senior Manager of Content & Communications

Investor Relations Contact
InvestorRelations@Recursion.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding. Recursion's mission; research and development activities; plans with respect to preclinical, clinical, and late discovery programs; collaborations; prospective products and their anticipated future applications or performance; platform; technology; facilities expansion; growth; expenses; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property and cybersecurity protections, and business and financial performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar terms. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure remains high and failure can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, clinical trials, financial condition, and results of operations; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property and cybersecurity protections; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Recursion's Prospectus for our initial public offering filed on April 16, 2021 and our recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recursion-appoints-jordan-christensen-as-vice-president-of-engineering-301355479.html

SOURCE Recursion


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aGLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Announces Drilling Underway at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project in Queensland, Australia
AQ
09:02aPENN VIRGINIA : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference
AQ
09:02aFuture Investors Head Back to Class
BU
09:02aRobust Recruiting Platform foh&boh Offers Critical Hospitality Hiring Assistance in Time of Need
BU
09:02aWGSN : Announces the Launch of a New Consumer Tech Vertical
BU
09:02aSTRIDE : Trust the Leader in Online School, Ohio Digital Learning School is Ready to Start the New School Year
BU
09:02aBRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES : Releases 2020 Quality Report
BU
09:02aQP Technologies™ Installs New Wire Bonders, Broadening Reach in Mil-Aero, RF, Power Markets
GL
09:02aBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : Giving Back to Veterans – Beacon Building Products Launches Annual Beacon of Hope Contest
BU
09:02aDHA's Education Foundation Announces Scholarships for 30 North Texas Students
BU
Latest news "Companies"