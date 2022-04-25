Recycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to
suffer severe shortfalls in lithium, rare earths and other
metals needed to cut carbon emissions, but recycling could help
plug the gap from 2040, according to a study released on Monday.
The issue has become even more critical due to the EU's
recent efforts to become less dependent on Russia for energy,
the study commissioned by industry group Eurometaux said.
"The global energy transition is progressing faster than the
mining project pipeline, with copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel,
and rare earths all at risk of a disruptive demand pull between
now and 2035," said the study by Belgium's KU Leuven University.
The EU's pledge to cut net greenhouse gas emissions to zero
by 2050 will require large amounts of metals and minerals to
roll out electric vehicles and wind turbines.
The study said the bloc will need 35 times more lithium and
seven to 26 times more rare earths by 2050, used in EV batteries
and motors respectively.
"Europe needs to decide urgently how it will bridge its
looming supply gap for primary metals," said lead author Liesbet
Gregoir.
Coal-powered Chinese and Indonesian metal production will
dominate global refining capacity growth for battery metals and
rare earths, while Europe also relies on Russia for aluminium,
nickel and copper, the study said.
Recycling will help ease shortages, but only from about
2040, when there is enough material from scrapped vehicles and
other equipment such as wind turbines, it said.
By 2050, 40% to 75% of Europe’s clean energy metal needs
could be met through recycling if Europe invests heavily now and
fixes bottlenecks, the study said.
The European Association of Metal Producers (Eurometaux) is
an umbrella association of non-ferrous metals producers and
recyclers in Europe.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad
Editing by Mark Potter)