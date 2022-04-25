Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Recycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study

04/25/2022 | 05:21am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Electronic trash is seen at NewLife warehouse in Montevideo

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is likely to suffer severe shortfalls in lithium, rare earths and other metals needed to cut carbon emissions, but recycling could help plug the gap from 2040, according to a study released on Monday.

The issue has become even more critical due to the EU's recent efforts to become less dependent on Russia for energy, the study commissioned by industry group Eurometaux said.

"The global energy transition is progressing faster than the mining project pipeline, with copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and rare earths all at risk of a disruptive demand pull between now and 2035," said the study by Belgium's KU Leuven University.

The EU's pledge to cut net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 will require large amounts of metals and minerals to roll out electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The study said the bloc will need 35 times more lithium and seven to 26 times more rare earths by 2050, used in EV batteries and motors respectively.

"Europe needs to decide urgently how it will bridge its looming supply gap for primary metals," said lead author Liesbet Gregoir.

Coal-powered Chinese and Indonesian metal production will dominate global refining capacity growth for battery metals and rare earths, while Europe also relies on Russia for aluminium, nickel and copper, the study said.

Recycling will help ease shortages, but only from about 2040, when there is enough material from scrapped vehicles and other equipment such as wind turbines, it said.

By 2050, 40% to 75% of Europe's clean energy metal needs could be met through recycling if Europe invests heavily now and fixes bottlenecks, the study said.

The European Association of Metal Producers (Eurometaux) is an umbrella association of non-ferrous metals producers and recyclers in Europe.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aAustralian dollar down 1% to $0.7171, lowest since mid-march…
RE
12:49aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:43aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to Hit Shares Again
DJ
12:33aBeijing's biggest district begins COVID mass testing
RE
12:28aJapan govt to spend 6.2 trln yen for econ steps to counter oil prices - Nikkei
RE
12:26aOil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries
RE
12:23aInvestors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
RE
12:23aAbu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : launches 5G Open Lab to accelerate private wireless network..
2Britain's Morrisons picks out over 500 products for price cuts
3Shares of top Indonesian palm oil companies tumble after export ban
4Nissan shares fall 4% after report Renault exploring stake sale
5From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life

HOT NEWS