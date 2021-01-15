Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Red Apple Media, 77 WABC Names Emily Pankow General Counsel

01/15/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group, the parent company of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio has announced that Emily Pankow, Esq. has been appointed Red Apple Media’s General Counsel. Pankow began at the new position on January 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005382/en/

Red Apple Media, 77 WABC Names Emily Pankow General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

Red Apple Media, 77 WABC Names Emily Pankow General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

Pankow is a respected attorney who began her legal career at Red Apple Group as an associate. Red Apple Group is a conglomerate that owns and operates assets in the energy, real estate, finance, insurance, supermarket, and media industries. After fifteen years with the organization working across the company's diverse portfolio of business interests, she has risen to the position of General Counsel of Red Apple Media.

The following statement was released by John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Group:

“Red Apple Media and WABC Radio will be well served by Emily's legal insight. She has proven herself time-and-time again as an asset to our company over the past fifteen years. Since the acquisition of WABC Emily has been instrumental in the day-to-day legal work and has earned this title. I have every confidence that Emily will succeed in the new position and is destined for great things in the future.”

The following statement has been released by Chad Lopez, President, Red Apple Media:

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily as General Counsel of Red Apple Media and to the iconic, legendary, WABC brand. Emily brings with her, her diverse and extensive legal experience. She will be an invaluable asset to Red Apple Media's ever growing portfolio.”

The following statement has been released by Emily Pankow:

“I'm honored and delighted to join the Red Apple Media team at this exciting phase of the company's growth under John Catsimatidis's leadership. I look forward to helping build upon Red Apple Media's success. Red Apple Group is continuously expanding its horizons and it has been a pleasure and honor to learn and grow with the company.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Conclusion of an agreement to act as the issuer's share market maker
PU
10:30aHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : What It Takes to Be a Successful K. Hovnanian Sales Consultant
PU
10:30aEKSPRESS GRUPP : Delfi's Lie Detector – the best fact-checking success story in Europe, will be introduced at international Facebook event
PU
10:30aHow to “Bake Your Lifestyle Better” This Year
PU
10:30aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Intragroup restructuring of Trevelin Holding's – as the forthcoming owner of 30.99% of Waberer's shares - ownership structure
PU
10:30aProsecutors Credited Boeing for Compliance, Organizational Reforms
DJ
10:30aTeradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
10:28aKRISENERGY : Updates on restructuring process - Application for 6th extension of the moratorium and hearing date
PU
10:28aSCHRODERS : fully integrates ESG into financial analysis of investments
PU
10:28aALIEN METALS : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration adds China's Comac, Xiaomi to Chinese military blacklist
2Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short
4HANG SENG : Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Head of customer support leaves as SAP shakes up management again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ