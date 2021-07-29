Red Canary Adds Chief Trust Officer to Enhance Customer Security

DENVER, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Canary, a leading provider of SaaS-based security operations solutions, today announced that Robb Reck has joined as Chief Trust Officer. As Chief Trust Officer, Reck will ensure Red Canary continues to be the most trusted security company as it grows to protect thousands of customers. In addition, he will act as a key contributor to Red Canary’s mission to support and enhance the information security community. With extensive experience as a CISO, security community leader, and company advisor, Reck is uniquely qualified to help guide Red Canary and enable trust as it grows.



Reck has worked in private and public companies, and joins Red Canary from Ping Identity, where, as CISO, he was responsible for security and privacy for the company as it went through its IPO process. Prior to that, Reck was CISO for Pulte Financial Services, focused on securing financial transactions. He is the co-founder of the Colorado = Security podcast and organization, and was recognized as the Colorado CISO of the Year in the 2018 APEX Awards.

Reck is well-known within the information security community, having served as the president of the Denver chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and the vice chair of the Information Security Workgroup within the Mortgage Bankers Association. He has served on the CISO Advisory Committee of the ISSA, and as the Program Chair of the Rocky Mountain Information Security Conference from 2014 to 2020. Reck previously served as an advisor to multiple security companies, including Lacework and Code42, and will provide executive guidance to Red Canary as it continues to grow rapidly.

“As a provider of security operations services to companies of all sizes, Red Canary’s success comes from being a trusted ally to our customers,” said Brian Beyer, CEO and co-founder. “We’re more than just a software vendor, and Robb will help ensure that our services are world class in terms of customer security, privacy, and trust. I’ve admired Robb’s work for years, and it’s a pleasure to have him on the team.”

“In my role as Chief Trust Officer, I work to ensure that Red Canary’s security, privacy and business practices meet the high expectations that our customers have for us. I joined the team because, as a customer, Red Canary demonstrated to me that they are committed to being an ally to security programs of every size. I am excited to help Red Canary maintain that commitment to customer success as we grow.”

About Red Canary

Red Canary is the leading security ally enabling every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber-attack. The company provides outcome-focused solutions for security operations teams, who rely on Red Canary to analyze and respond to endpoint telemetry, manage alerts across the network, and provide cloud environment runtime threat detection. With Red Canary, security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes. To learn more, visit RedCanary.com.

Media contact: Paula Brici Eskenzi PR +1 949 677-6527 paula@eskenzipr.com