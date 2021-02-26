Log in
Red Cloud Announces Schedule for 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

02/26/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) -  Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") are pleased to release the presenter schedule for its 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase hosted March 3rd to 5th virtually. The event showcases over 70 presenting companies and features top industry experts as keynote speakers.

The event, being held over three days has been grouped into themes outlined in the schedules below. We invite investors to attend as our guests by registering at www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure1resized.jpg


Day 1, Wednesday, March 3rd

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure%203resized.jpg


Day 2, Thursday, March 4th

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure%203.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure2.resized.jpg


Day 3, Friday, March 5th

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3878/75609_figure2.jpg

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75609


© Newsfilecorp 2021
