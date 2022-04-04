Log in
Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions

04/04/2022 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A local resident stands next to the grave of his friend killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol

GENEVA (Reuters) -A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not been able to reach the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday to evacuate civilians, a spokesperson said, citing security conditions.

"Due to security conditions, our team has not been able to reach Mariupol today," spokesperson Jason Straziuso said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The attempt was the fourth in as many days to reach the city, which has been under siege since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Russian forces of blocking the Red Cross's evacuation efforts in televised remarks on Monday.

Straziuso declined to comment on the allegation.

"We are still trying (to get to Mariupol)," he added. The organisation withdrew its team, which included staff members with young children, from Mariupol in mid-March after they ran out of aid."

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
