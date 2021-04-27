Red Hat Reduces Cost and Complexity of Managing Hybrid Clouds with Expanded Red Hat Insights

Red Hat Insights adds support for Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to expand enhanced visibility into IT footprints, from traditional servers to cloud-native stacks running in the public cloud

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has expanded Red Hat Insights, its predictive analytics offering, across the open hybrid cloud with the launch of Red Hat Insights for Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and with expanded capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). With enhanced visibility from on-premises environments to multiple public clouds included in their subscriptions, Red Hat OpenShift, Ansible Automation Platform and RHEL customers will now have greater visibility and analysis into hybrid cloud operating environments.

Insights is a suite of cloud services, powered by an expert system that is built upon years of data collected from across Red Hat’s worldwide customer base. Insights simplifies many of the tasks that IT teams face when maintaining, optimizing and scaling infrastructure, enabling them to proactively take actions that can increase security and operational efficiency, and manage costs. By delivering Red Hat’s world-class expertise as a service, Red Hat helps users proactively detect, analyze and remediate a variety of potential software security and configuration issues through automatic alerts with recommendations to implement before they can cause downtime, a cluster failure or a failed upgrade.

Many IT teams are struggling with the complexities of managing across hybrid clouds using fragmented, siloed tools. Insights provides unified visibility across platforms, enabling teams to manage holistically instead of using disparate, cloud-specific tools. “Even the most customer-obsessed firms won't succeed if they have siloed practices for designing products, optimizing internal operations, and aligning resources and assets...software leaders must embed collaboration into integrated planning and execution. Strategic portfolios that reflect products and value streams instead of disconnected projects help reduce cycle times,” notes Forrester in a January 2021 report1. Forrester continues, “Extensive collaboration makes teams more willing to experiment and recalibrate their direction if they need to, which accelerates change even more.”

Despite the clear imperative to have a consistent view of hybrid cloud operations, many organizations silo the teams and budgets dedicated to maintaining and growing business critical applications running traditional systems, and those focused on cloud-native stacks and operations. By expanding Insights to encompass Red Hat OpenShift and Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat aims to reduce friction across IT and business organizations responsible for supporting the systems needed to run the business today while also building the services and applications to fuel growth tomorrow.

Mitigating risk while addressing cloud-native sprawl

Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, has emerged as the foundation for hybrid cloud environments, enabling customers to embrace cloud-native services while still supporting traditional applications. With Insights for Red Hat OpenShift, enterprises can more proactively identify, prioritize and resolve potential issues and manage costs across multi-cluster environments.

Balancing costs across hybrid cloud environments without visibility into specific cost drivers or subscription utilization can present a challenge. Insights’ Cost Management and Subscriptions capabilities provide a simplified, intuitive view into costs, from the macro to the granular, for Red Hat OpenShift multi-cluster deployments from public clouds to bare-metal servers, offering a holistic view of the real-world costs associated with running an OpenShift environment, with the ability to drill down by project or team.

Connecting automation for enhanced collaboration and innovation across IT teams

Ansible Automation Platform enables customers to move away from do-it-yourself, siloed approaches with automation capabilities that help them to respond faster to changing business requirements and drive future plans.

Insights for Ansible Automation Platform, previously known as Automation Analytics, is designed to help teams across an organization better understand their automation usage across the business and establish common approaches and practices to automation workflows.

Improve visibility into vulnerabilities, compliance and subscriptions in Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Since bringing Insights to all active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions in 2019, the number of RHEL instances using Insights to manage operational efficiency and security remediation has grown to more than 600,000 RHEL hosts analyzed per day. Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux capabilities for security, operations and business teams have expanded to help further solidify Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the intelligent foundation for workloads across the open hybrid cloud.

New enhancements for Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux include:

Amplified threat intelligence capabilities , including identifying which security advisories and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) apply to a Red Hat environment as well as compliance scanning through OpenSCAP.

, including identifying which security advisories and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) apply to a Red Hat environment as well as compliance scanning through OpenSCAP. Improved notifications to deliver security, operations and cost insights as well as recommendations to integrate with other operations and IT management tools.

to deliver security, operations and cost insights as well as recommendations to integrate with other operations and IT management tools. Simplified subscription management, formerly known as Subscription Watch, providing unified reporting of Red Hat subscription usage and, through Red Hat Cloud Access, easier onboarding of subscriptions and management across public cloud environments.

Availability

Insights for Red Hat OpenShift and Insights for Ansible Automation Platform are available now, along with Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, at cloud.redhat.com.

Supporting Quotes

Joe Fitzgerald, vice president, Management, Red Hat

“Red Hat has been architecting, building and supporting open source software and services for decades. That resulting expertise, combined with extensive data and analytics from real-world scenarios, enables us to provide our customers with profound insights into those systems. These insights then inform better decision-making for customers to secure, optimize and manage their systems with greater consistency. As the speed of business accelerates, combined with the growing scale and complexity of these hybrid cloud implementations, this level of discernment will be essential.”

Stephen Elliot, program vice president, Management Software and DevOps, IDC

“Teams prefer consistent views and operations that cross environments so that, for example, monitoring solutions appear the same for infrastructure, applications, and logs. This consistency helps users make meaningful comparisons between environments such as applications performance on premises versus performance in the cloud. Many IT executives aspire to include these data sources into a single platform, applying analytics to the data set.”

Justin Hewitt, senior director, DevOps Platform Services, BCDevExchange, Government of British Columbia

“Gaining insight into the resources our internal partners are consuming helps us become more accountable to our usage. Cost management [for Red Hat Insights] for Red Hat OpenShift is allowing us to see the true costs of our clusters and projects running within OpenShift. From there, we can determine where we can potentially save costs and make evidence based capacity planning, depending on our particular business needs.”

John Lemay, systems engineer, Greenway Health

“Using Red Hat Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is like having another person who is completely devoted to your team, whether it's going over configurations, making sure everything is set to industry best practices or ensuring that all patches are installed. Having this dedicated resource that knows all the background information has been beneficial to monitor for security issues and help flag changes on a daily basis as they arise, so all I need to do is go check my Insights console and see what needs to happen.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

1 Agile Software Leadership Drives Customer-Obsessed Company Success, January 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005287/en/