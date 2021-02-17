Log in
Red House : Named 2021 Top B2B Marketing Agency

02/17/2021 | 06:01am EST
Red House, an award-winning marketing firm celebrating its 20th year, has once again been named a top B2B marketing agency by Chief Marketer magazine. The agency was also recognized as a top agency in the Demand Generation category.

Red House credits its focus on results as one of the primary reasons leading brands choose the firm, and the agency has been a recognized leader in demand generation and pipeline marketing from the start. As B2B client needs evolved, core services expanded into content strategy & development, data strategy, marketing automation, digital and social media, website development, advanced analytics, and attribution modeling. The agency’s clients include Fortune 500 organizations across a variety of highly regulated and sophisticated industries such as financial technology, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain and telecommunications.

“We’re delighted to be included on the 2021 Chief Marketer list of top agencies, especially considering the pandemic-related challenges over the past 12 months,” said Joe Youngs, Senior Vice President and Head of Consulting Services for the firm. He added, “We’re grateful to our clients who were proactive in those early months of the shutdown, and were fully set up and optimized as their audiences moved 100% online for the remainder of 2020.”

Chief Marketer’s editors accepted submissions from across the country for the CM200 list. Winners were selected based on several criteria, including: insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward.

ABOUT CHIEF MARKETER

Global online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the “next frontier of marketing”—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.

ABOUT RED HOUSE

Red House B2B Marketing helps clients achieve their goals through strategic, data-driven marketing programs that drive profitable results. The agency is a full-service firm offering integrated solutions like account-based marketing, content and digital marketing, and services such as analytics, automation, creative and website development. To learn more, visit www.redhouseb2b.com.


© Business Wire 2021
