Red River : Named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Fast Growth 150 List by CRN®, a brand of the Channel Company. CRN produces an annual list to recognize the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants across North America for the growth and performance they have achieved over the previous two years.

“To be named to the Fast Growth 150 during a pandemic is a notable accomplishment," said Red River CEO Alan Dumas. "I’m incredibly proud of our team and their ability to adapt to the challenging dynamics of the past year, support each other and the needs of our customers while continuing to execute our vision of long-term, sustainable growth.”

Red River’s continued focus on managed services and solutions has helped its customers sustain a distributed workforce. Most recently, the company launched Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), an integrated collaboration infrastructure for voice and video calling, messaging and mobility. This is just the latest in a series of new solutions for the company, including Managed SD-WAN, which leverages Red River’s award-winning managed services to deliver advanced enterprise networking capabilities.

Adding to its solution and services-driven organic growth, Red River acquired five organizations within the past five years to increase capabilities, reach new markets and add top talent. With major office locations in Claremont, N.H., Chantilly, Va., Sacramento, Calif., and Austin, Texas, Red River continues to expand its customer base by providing agile and scalable technology transformation solutions.

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies’ exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

