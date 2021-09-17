Log in
Red States Lead The Nation in Lowest Unemployment

09/17/2021 | 11:42am EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Republican-led states lead the nation in lowest unemployment rates according to data released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Meanwhile, Democrat-led states rank among the highest for unemployment, a trend that has continued as Democrat governors enforce bad federal policies that are harmful to local economies.

The top states with the lowest unemployment rates are Republican-led, including:

  • Nebraska
  • Utah
  • Idaho
  • South Dakota
  • New Hampshire
  • Vermont
  • Alabama
  • Oklahoma
  • Georgia
  • Montana
  • North Dakota

The bottom states with the highest unemployment rates are all Democrat-led, including:

  • Pennsylvania
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Connecticut
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • California
  • Nevada

More than twice as many GOP-led states are below the national unemployment rate average than Democrat-led states. The average Republican-led state unemployment rate is 4.2% while the Democrat-led average is 5.8%, which is higher than the national average at 5.2%.

'Month after month, history repeats itself with blue states ranking last as they crumble under the weight of their Democrat governor's bad economic policies,' said RGA Communications Director Jesse Hunt. 'The consistent, top performance of Republican-led states is no coincidence. The latest unemployment report proves once again Republican governors foster the best environments for business and earning a living while Democrat governors blindly go along with the Biden Administration's reckless policies and put partisan politics before the people of their states.'

Disclaimer

RGA – Republican Governors Association published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
