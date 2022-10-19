Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Red-hot inflation knocks sterling, dollar holds at 32-year peak vs yen

10/19/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sterling weakened on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November.

The dollar held at a 32-year peak against the yen and rose from a two-week trough against a basket of major peers, underpinned by expectations of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The British pound fell 0.57% at 1100 GMT to $1.12570 after data showing Britain's annual consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September, rising more than expected and returning to a 40-year high hit in July.

Investors expect sterling to remain under pressure amid the outlook for rising inflation and a recession in Britain which could lead the BoE to hike by 75 basis points rather than 100 bps at its November meeting.

"Sterling edged lower against its peers after yet another upside surprise in the latest UK inflation data... The outlook for the UK economy remains relatively murky, with ballooning borrowing costs, soaring consumer prices and a government in chaos with its credibility shot to bits unlikely to inspire much confidence," said Matthew Ryan, Head of Market Strategy at Ebury.

“Following the budget fiasco, there is also a great deal of uncertainty as to the pace of upcoming Bank of England interest rate hikes," he added.

Money markets are pricing in a total 300 bps of BoE interest rates hikes by May, according to Refinitiv data.

The BoE said it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from Nov. 1, but would not sell this year any longer-duration gilts that have been at the centre of market volatility in the wake of the government's "mini-budget" fiasco.

While the BoE quantitative tightening programme is "designed to restore its credibility and commitment to its inflation mandate, it is a risky strategy given the market’s keen awareness that the government still has to cover a gaping hole in the budget", said Jane Foley, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

Elsewhere, the dollar pushed 0.2% higher to 149.61 yen for the first time since August 1990.

YEN WATCH

Traders are on high alert for the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan to step into the market again, as the currency pair pushes toward the key psychological barrier at 150. A cross of 145 a month ago spurred the first yen-buying intervention since 1998.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he was checking currency rates "meticulously" and with more frequency, local media reported.

The BOJ remains an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation, as it focuses on underpinning a fragile economy.

"Dollar/yen continues to be dragged higher by interest rate differentials," said Foley.

"The Ministry of Finance Japan would clearly prefer a more stable exchange rate but since the market knows that FX intervention is politically costly, it is effectively engaged in a game of chicken with the Japanese authorities," she said.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers including the yen, sterling and euro - added 0.7% to 112.74, after dropping to the lowest since Oct. 6 at 111.76 on Tuesday.

The greenback, which currently reigns as the safe-haven currency of choice, has sagged this week amid the bear rally in equities globally following some upbeat earnings.

But underlying support continues to come from market pricing for two more 75 bps hikes from the Fed this year as it focuses on red-hot inflation, even at the risk of sparking a recession.

Fiscal uncertainty in Britain is also clouding the outlook for markets globally.

The euro sank 0.8% to $0.97800, retreating from Tuesday's high of $0.98755, a level last seen on Oct. 6.

Economists in a Reuters poll predict another 75 bps rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday of next week.

The New Zealand dollar remained elevated, up 2% this week, following Tuesday's blowout consumer price data, which raises expectations for continued aggressive tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The currency last traded 0.16% lower at $0.56770, close to Tuesday's two-week high of $0.5719.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, additional reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.51% 0.5592 Delayed Quote.3.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.49% 0.6434 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.12% 94.07 Delayed Quote.12.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.14% 1.10741 Delayed Quote.4.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.42% 0.62856 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.1494 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.64% 168.069 Delayed Quote.8.58%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.67% 1.97858 Delayed Quote.1.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.95% 1.1229 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.64% 0.646454 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.60% 0.743312 Delayed Quote.6.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.01% 108.628 Delayed Quote.19.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.72597 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.30% 13479.13 Real-time Quote.10.48%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.86962 Delayed Quote.3.19%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.62% 146.169 Delayed Quote.12.07%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.64% 1.72062 Delayed Quote.4.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.92% 0.97664 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.21% 0.010707 Delayed Quote.8.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.012307 Delayed Quote.4.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.56% 1.803557 Delayed Quote.17.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.91% 0.012043 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.54% 0.6697 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.04% 84.933 Delayed Quote.7.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.56748 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.96% 0.890432 Delayed Quote.19.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.93% 1.023835 Delayed Quote.15.50%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.30% 149.664 Delayed Quote.29.46%
Latest news "Economy"
07:23aIndia to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
07:18aIndia's INOX Leisure loss halves as box office income picks up
RE
07:18aBritish PM Truss: 'I am a fighter, not a quitter'
RE
07:17aOilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts loss on charges
RE
07:16aRed-hot inflation knocks sterling, dollar holds at 32-year peak vs yen
RE
07:15aSenior adviser to UK PM Truss has been suspended - BBC
RE
07:15aTSX futures slip ahead of inflation data
RE
07:13aIn Argentina, controls spawn soybean and 'Netflix' currency rates
RE
07:12aSchools in Scotland, Uganda and Chile among 'world's best' in new prize
RE
07:12aUK PM Truss commits to triple-lock pension policy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2Nestle raises full-year sales guidance after nine-month sales beat
3Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeove..
4Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge
5Posco Expects Third-Quarter Profit Fall as Typhoon Damage Bites

HOT NEWS