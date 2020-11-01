Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Imagine that the polls have closed in
Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and
it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An
hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems
to be a slam dunk for U.S. President Donald Trump.
Don't be fooled, voting experts and academics say. Early
vote counts in the most competitive, battleground states can be
particularly misleading this election because of the surge in
mail-in or absentee ballots, and the different ways that they
are processed.
The states that count mail-in votes before Election Day are
likely to give Biden an early lead, since opinion polls and
early voting data suggest those ballots favor the Democrat.
Conversely, the states that do not tally mail-in votes until
Nov. 3 will likely swing initially for Trump.
These so-called red or blue mirages will disappear as more
ballots are counted, though experts say it may take days or even
weeks to process the huge number of mail-in ballots, spurred by
voters seeking to avoid crowded polling stations because of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"Be patient," said Gerry Cohen, a member of the Wake County
Board of Elections in North Carolina. "You need to count all of
the votes, and that's going to take some time."
Here is what to expect in some of the most bitterly
contested states that will determine the next U.S. president:
BLUE MIRAGE
Florida and North Carolina allow election officials to begin
processing mail-in ballots weeks before Election Day, and the
results of those counts are expected to be released as soon as
polls close on Nov. 3.
If both states follow that schedule, it is likely that Biden
will appear to be ahead initially, as the latest Reuters/Ipsos
opinion poll shows that people who already have voted in Florida
and North Carolina support the Democratic challenger by a more
than 2-to-1 margin over the president.
In both states, a majority of people who plan to vote in
person on Election Day support Trump. (Click here for the
battleground tracker: https://tmsnrt.rs/37sTr3p)
A blue mirage is not expected to last long in either state.
Experts say they expect Florida and North Carolina to finish
counting most of their mail-in and in-person ballots before the
end of the night.
Texas, Iowa and Ohio - which Trump won easily in 2016 but
polls show could be competitive this year - also allow early
processing of mail ballots, so could show a similar blue mirage,
according to experts. All three states are expected to finish
counting most ballots on Nov. 3.
RED MIRAGE
In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, mail-in ballots
cannot be counted until Election Day. While Michigan did
recently pass a law that allows many cities to start processing
mail-in ballots, such as opening ballot envelopes, the day
before the election, they cannot begin to count votes.
Because mail-in ballots typically take longer to count than
ballots cast in person, the initial results could skew
Republican. Then, some experts say, expect a "blue shift" as
election officials wade through the piles of mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania and Wisconsin may be slowed by their lack of
experience with high volumes of mail-in ballots. About one in 20
votes in the two states were cast by mail in the 2018
congressional election, compared to a quarter of Michigan's
votes and about a third of Florida's.
Pennsylvania's vote counting could go on for days. Democrats
in the state recently won a victory in the U.S. Supreme Court to
allow officials to accept mail-in ballots up to three days after
the election as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
"Something I'm prepared for on election night is for
Pennsylvania to look more Republican than it may actually be,
whoever ends up winning the state," said Kyle Kondik, a
political analyst at the University of Virginia's Center for
Politics.
Ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan must arrive by Election
Day, although litigation is under way over whether the states
should count ballots that arrive late if postmarked by Nov. 3.
EXPECT TO WAIT FOR ARIZONA
On election night in 2018, Arizona Republican Martha McSally
appeared to be on the road to victory in the state's U.S. Senate
race, telling her supporters she was going "to bed with a lead
of over 14,000 votes."
Six days later, McSally conceded the race to Democrat
Kyrsten Sinema as election officials tallied hundreds of
thousands of mail-in ballots, including many from the
Democratic-leaning metropolitan areas of Phoenix and Tucson that
were handed in at voting centers on Election Day.
Arizona officials said they hope it will take less time to
count ballots this year as Maricopa County, which includes
Phoenix, has upgraded its equipment and added an extra week to
handle early mail-in ballots. But if the race is close, it could
still take days to fully count the votes.
That would be "an indication of things going the way they're
supposed to," said C. Murphy Hebert, a spokeswoman for the
Arizona Secretary of State. "The process is complex, and we
would just invite folks to be patient."
