RedDress Announces Distribution Agreements in 12 European Countries

Ponte Vedra Beach, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, a privately held U.S. and Israel-based wound care company, announced today strategic agreements in 12 European countries to distribute its innovative CE-marked wound care solution for exuding cutaneous wounds, ActiGraft® system, throughout Europe.

“We are proud to announce our expansion into Europe,” said Alon Kushnir, CEO of RedDress. “Our distribution partnerships in these key areas enable us to deliver our innovative solution in one of the world’s leading wound care markets and will accelerate our growth globally. We are looking forward to providing Europeans with an effective alternative treatment modality as a solution for their hard-to-heal chronic wounds.”

These strategic distribution agreements support RedDress’ global mission to improve the health and lives of patients around the world living with chronic wounds by expanding access to ActiGraft in several European countries:

Austria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

ActiGraft can be used for a variety of exuding cutaneous wounds including, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds, and post-surgical wounds. ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real time— an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response.

About RedDress

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

About ActiGraft

ActiGraft, based on RedDress’ proprietary patented technology, is an FDA-cleared wound care solution that enables health care providers to produce – in real time – an in vitro blood clot from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and supports wound healing processes which naturally occur in the patient’s body.

ActiGraft is intended for exuding cutaneous wounds. ActiGraft includes blood-contacting components that have been sterilized by Ethylene Oxide, which may cause serious allergic reactions in patients that are sensitized. For full prescribing information, visit www.reddressmedical.com/safety-info.

