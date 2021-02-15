Log in
Redde Northgate Plc : - Purchase of Shares

02/15/2021 | 02:01am EST
15 February 2021

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”)

Purchase of shares

The Company was notified on 12 February 2021 that on that date Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 303,195  ordinary shares at an average price of 272.62 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell / Jamie Hooper / Tilly Abraham: +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 500,000 managed vehicles in more than 170 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company’s website: www.reddenorthgate.co.uk


