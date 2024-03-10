March 10 (Reuters) - Media platform Reddit and its investors are seeking to raise as much as $748 million in its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The company is planning a sale of 22 million shares at $31-$34 per share, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)
Stock market news
Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Wall St Week Ahead-Battle for White House comes into sharper focus for Wall Street
Hollywood heads to the Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' the odds-on favorite
Egypt says land sale, IMF accord will ease budget problems
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has taken major steps towards lowering its budget deficit by selling real estate as well as agreeing a support package with the International Monetary Fund, its finance minister said on Sunday.
Senegal opposition coalition promises new currency and revamp of oil contracts
Aramco chief sees healthy Chinese demand, looking at more investments