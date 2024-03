March 1 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit is eyeing a valuation of up to $6.5 billion in its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The company is planning to target a price range of $31 to $34 a share, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)